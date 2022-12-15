All bug fixes in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded update

The patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded have just dropped. From bug fixes to weapon adjustments, the mid-season update has brought a host of changes and improvements to the game.

Warzone 2's launch wasn't as smooth as one would have hoped. The title had poor performance on PCs and came with several game-breaking bugs that ruined the day-one experience for many.

This has led to a lot of frustration in the community. However, the developers noted all the feedback and pushed several fixes, which are now live with the Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Various game-breaking bugs have been addressed with Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

Here are all the bug fixes spanning across both Warzone 2 and its DMZ mode:

Warzone 2

Fixed various issues that prevented Player nameplates from appearing while spectating.

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Al Mazrah, allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from hearing Bomb Drone audio (beeps) at intended distances.

Fixed an issue that caused the Enemy Marking Your Squad progress bar to not fill correctly when being interrogated in Warzone 2

Fixed an issue that caused black widescreen bars to appear at the top and bottom of the screen.

Fixed an issue that caused Warzone 2 Players and AI combatants to not render properly during a match.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from editing Custom Loadouts while in the Firing Range.

Fixed an issue that prevented Warzone 2 Players from pinging a Loadout Drop.

Fixed an issue that caused players to Redeploy further from their team than intended when a Jailbreak became active.

Fixed an issue that caused Weapons to function incorrectly when dropped and picked up on the Train.

Fixed an issue that caused the Warzone 2 Daily Challenges to overlap the Squad window.

Fixed an issue that prevented Warzone 2 Players from interacting with Loot Cache while crouched or proned.

Fixed an issue that caused the Circle Closing countdown audio to not play after opening the Tac Map.

Fixed an issue that caused a Black Site Person of Interest to follow Players further from the Black Site than intended.

Fixed an issue that caused Bounty Contract UI to remain on screen after a Player was assimilated.

Fixed an issue that caused the Resupply Perk UI not displaying its progress bars correctly.

Fixed an issue that caused placeholder text to appear instead of Player IDs.

Fixed an issue that allowed Warzone 2 Players to operate most vehicles while leaning out of the window.

Fixed issues with textures on various destroyed vehicles.

Fixed an issue that allowed Warzone 2 Players to use a Finishing Move on their own teammate after a Gulag win.

Fixed an issue that caused the screen to flash if a Player attempted to return to the main menu during the victory phase at the end of a match.

Fixed an issue that caused the game client to freeze or remove Players from the match when interacting with Buy Stations.

Fixed an issue that prevented the defuse option from consistently appearing while interacting with Bombs in Strongholds.

Fixed an issue that prevented eliminations from appearing in the Kill Feed.

Fixed an issue that prevented Kill Feed notifications when friendly Players were downed.

Fixed an issue that prevented Warzone 2 Players using keyboard and mouse input from pinging elements on the Tac Map.

Fixed an issue that prompted Players to install Single Player Campaign content while attempting to queue for Modes in the Battle Royale Playlist.

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect match placement to appear on screen after a Players Squad is eliminated.

Fixed an issue that caused Warzone 2 Players to skip the downed state despite having a Revive Pistol.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from interacting with end of match options including Spectate, Play Again With Squad, Play Again, and Leave Game.

Fixed an issue that resulted in Contract failure when eliminating the Black Site Person of Interest with a Vehicle, Killstreak, or Bomb Drone.

Fixed an issue that caused Warzone 2 Weapon selections to default back to an M4 or P890 while editing Custom Loadouts.

Fixed an issue that caused the game client to crash while navigating Warzone 2.0 Playlist options.

Fixed an issue that caused a performance drop when attempting to navigate the Social menu during a live match in Warzone 2.

Fixed an issue that caused placeholder images to appear in the Vehicle Customization menu.

Fixed an issue that caused the engine audio of certain Vehicles to disappear while being driven.

Fixed an issue that caused the screen to flicker during live matches.

Fixed an issue that allowed Warzone 2 Players to max out Cash while interacting with ground loot.

Fixed an issue that caused Tactical Equipment to not render properly when using the “Strzyga” Gromsko Operator skin.

Fixed an issue that allowed Warzone 2 Players to avoid drowning by holding a Revive Pistol in hand.

Fixed an issue that allowed a Player to loot multiple Loadouts after completing a Stronghold contract.

Fixed an issue that prevented ATVs from taking fall damage.

Fixed an issue that caused Loadout Drops to provide equipment that did not match the intended Custom Loadout selection.

Fixed various issues that caused performance drops and environmental artifacting while spectating a Squad member.

Fixed an issue that caused performance drops when a Player was eliminated in smoke from a Smoke Grenade.

Fixed an issue that caused Contract Phones to not render properly in close proximity.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from picking up the Contract Phones on some surfaces.

Fixed an issue that caused visual corruption while using the VLK x4.0 Scope in Warzone 2.

Fixed an issue that prevented a Squad’s total cash from updating correctly after Assimilating a Player.

Fixed an issue that caused the HUD to disappear when a Player was eliminated while holding a Precision Airstrike Killstreak.

Fixed various visual issues with elements across Al Mazrah.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from picking up awarded Stronghold Keys from loot piles upon completing a Stronghold.

Fixed an issue that caused the Infil plane to spawn in the middle of the field and causing Players to receive the Out of Bounds warning while deploying.

Fixed an issue that caused certain items to float in the air after being placed on a vehicle prior to it moving.

Fixed an issue that prevented Battle Royale victories from counting towards Mastery Challenge progress.

Fixed an issue that caused active Players to be incorrectly removed from the match due to inactivity.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to use melee attacks while swapping seats in a vehicle.

Fixed an issue that caused Champion’s Quest HUD elements to disappear during the mission.

Fixed a visual issue with parachutes while using the Akimbo Grip attachments.

Fixed an issue that caused the incorrect information to appear on the distance indicator on the left side of the screen when using a Spotter Scope.

Fixed an issue that prevented spectators from switching between Player View and Helmet Cam while viewing a Player parachuting.

Fixed an issue that caused Safecracker Contract loot to clip into the area around an opened safe.

Fixed an issue that caused the Jailer to stand still and not engage Players after appearing in the Gulag.

Fixed an issue that caused Warzone 2 Players to see Loadout Drop icons while in the Gulag.

Fixed an issue that caused a pinged Stronghold to not appear on the minimap.

Fixed an issue that caused a Player’s arm to be stuck in the air after hanging on a ledge and jumping off.

Fixed an issue that caused the Player XP summary to overlap with match placement text after being eliminated.

Fixed an issue that caused Supply Boxes to drop the same loot after a Restock Event.

Fixed an issue that caused a safe from a Safecracker Contract to spawn inside an inactive Stronghold.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to enter vehicles while uploading data during Intel Contracts.

Fixed an issue that caused the Champion’s Quest bomb objective to spawn underground.

Fixed an issue that caused Loot Card icons to overlap.

Fixed an issue that allowed the turret on the back of the Armored Patrol Boat to damage the boat.

Fixed an issue with missing descriptions for items in the Buy Station.

DMZ

Fixed an issue that caused match disconnect messages to appear in the Kill Feed.

Fixed an issue that allowed eliminations and loot caches in DMZ to count towards Battle Royale Mastery Challenges.

Fixed an issue that caused some Blueprints to not be usable in DMZ.

Fixed an issue that caused Lethal and Tactical Equipment to not count towards Faction Missions when extracting.

Fixed an issue where some “use” prompts did not work correctly for some faction missions.

Fixed an issue that caused the “Hunt Squad” contract to reward cash when the target squad exfils.

Fixed an issue that caused the sensitive documents in the “'Caved In” mission to not be usable.

Fixed an issue that caused caches in the Secure Nuclear Material contract to sometimes spawned in locked areas.

Fixed an issue that caused destroyed Reinforcement Helicopters to not track reliably in Faction Missions.

Fixed an issue that caused the Weapons Research mission to not track properly.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to view tier 3 missions for Legion or White Lotus and tier 4 missions for Black Mous.

Fixed an issue that caused killstreak elimination missions to track progress when using any killstreak in any game mode.

Fixed an issue that caused some missions progress to reset when deselected and reselected.

Fixed an issue that caused charges from the Destroy Supplies contract not doing damage.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from being able to destroy some contraband weapons properly.

Fixed an issue that resulted in some key/intel note pickups randomly going missing after a few minutes of gameplay.

These are all the bug fixes that came with the Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 1 Reloaded is now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

