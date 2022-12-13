Warzone 2 DMZ has a hidden Easter Egg from Blacks Ops 2

DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 puts a fresh twist on a game mode similar to Escape from Tarkov. It takes place in Al Mazrah and allows players to explore the setting in any way they see fit throughout their time there. During their exploration endeavors of a gamer, they recently discovered an item that has its roots back in Black Ops 2.

DMZ is the first for the Call of Duty series. Although the game mode is still in the beta testing phase, fans of the series are having a great time with it. The basic objective of this mode is to enter Al Mazrah, acquire loot, and then escape the map while preserving the loot. This voyage, however, will not always be a walk in the park since AI soldiers and enemy players will often compete with you to protect their territory and steal your loot.

But that's not all for DMZ. This isn't merely a sandbox experience, as the recent discoveries hint at possible lore connections to 2012's Call of Duty: Black Ops 2.

"Oddly familiar" heart locket found in Warzone 2's DMZ

Ronald Raygun @RayGunHolder @CodLoreFacts Idk if this has already been found but i found an "Oddly familiar heartlocket" in DMZ Idk if this has already been found but i found an "Oddly familiar heartlocket" in DMZ 👀@CodLoreFacts https://t.co/oGqSpeSk0O

Twitter user @RayGunHolder, posted a picture of their findings from Warzone 2's DMZ. They found a locket near the Al Mazrah cemetery, near the Sawah Village. It resembles Raul Menendez's heart locket from Black Ops 2. The item description reads,

"It has something illegible written within it. It seems oddly familiar."

In Black Ops 2, Raul Menendez carried a similar locket. The golden heart-shaped locket has been an integral part of the title's campaign. It also appeared in Black Ops 4's Blackout mode.

In the campaign of the 2012's title, the locket belonged to Raul Menendez's sister, Josefina Menendez. Raul is the main antagonist in the game, and he uses this locket to slit the throats of his countless enemies, such as Jason Hudson and Frank Woods, in one of the endings.

Heart-shaped locket in Black Ops 2 (Image via Activision)

The necklace appears as a particular item in Black Ops 4 Blackout and can be discovered in Supply Drops. After acquiring it, the player will get the Character Mission, allowing them to play as Menendez.

Raul Menendez and Warzone games seem to have a tight relationship. In the final season of Warzone 1, "The Last Stand," the featured Operator was Raul Menendez, who had returned to ensue chaos in Caldera. Surprisingly, his influence has made it to the next generation of the Battle Royale game, Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded go live this December 14 at 10:00 am PT for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

