Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded potential release date and other details

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is off to a strong start. Despite the presence of a few bugs and errors, the community is loving how the entire game feels. Many have even dubbed it a massive upgrade from the original Warzone, and thus are having a gala time dropping into Al Mazrah.

Warzone 2 is a little over a week old and is gearing up for its very first mid-season patch. Under normal circumstances, the reloaded patches are smaller in size when compared to regular updates. This time, however, the reloaded patch might just be a tad bit larger in size as it will be introducing a lot of new elements into the game.

Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded patch is expected to drop sometime around mid-December

As of now, the Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded patch is expected to drop sometime around December 14. There is always a chance that the release date might change by a day or two, but the developers will probably deploy the patch within the mid-December time frame.

As mentioned above, the Warzone 2 Reloaded update is expected to be very content-heavy. It will bring in a plethora of weapon buffs and nerfs. Not only that, it's expected to usher in some new weapons and operators as well. Here's a quick rundown of all the new items that are expected to arrive in the battle royale once the update has gone live.

New weapons

For now, there's information on only one new weapon making its way into Warzone 2. Known as the Chimera, this weapon looks like an SMG but is in fact an Assault Rifle. Moreover, it comes with an in-built suppressor as well. The current meta is ruled by the M4, so it will be interesting to see how the Chimera fits in the Assault Rifle meta and how it stacks up against the other weapons in the game so far.

New Operators

Two new operators are scheduled to join the ranks of Pogba, Neymar Jr., and Messi. Although these operators aren't from any football background, one of their roots is in the Call of Duty franchise itself. The first operator is known as Klaus. He will be seen in the in-game store along with weapon blueprints and other cosmetics. No other information about him is currently available.

The second operator on the list is Kyle Garrick, also known as Gaz. He was first seen during the first Modern Warfare in 2007 and has continued to be a part of the franchise ever since. He will be joining the never-ending roster of operatives and will be dropping into Al Mazrah as well. Gaz is also expected to be in the item shop with a bundle of his own.

Map Changes

For now, it's unclear if there will be any map changes once the Warzone 2 Reloaded patch goes live. The map is still fresh and players will need a decent amount of time to get a hang of the entire terrain.

So, it is unlikely that the developers will bring forth changes to the map so early into the game. While major map changes are not expected to surface, minor tweaks and additions might just be a part of the update itself.

Poll : 0 votes