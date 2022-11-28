Why Warzone 2 should implement input-based matchmaking

It has only been a week since Warzone 2 went live. While the developers have managed to do a good job with respect to the overall title itself, the game does have a lot of bugs that require urgent attention.

Part of the community is very happy with the way Warzone 2 feels currently, but there's a section of individuals that feel that the developers need to put in some more work with respect to the game at this point in time. Given that Warzone 2 is available on both consoles and PCs, the community has started wondering if the developers need to introduce input-based matchmaking in the game.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Input-based matchmaking will increase the wait time that players face in Warzone 2

Input-based matchmaking can be used to group players on the basis of the device they're using. There are two basic forms of input that are prevalent in the world of esports and gaming. These two methods are controllers, and mouse and keyboard. This should not be confused with gaming platforms as players can use a controller with a PC. Individuals can also choose to use a mouse and a keyboard with a console.

So just because a player is using a console does not mean that they're on a controller. But does Warzone 2 really need input-based matchmaking? For starters, input-based matchmaking will increase the wait time that players face while looking for a match. This will also push the system to look for and then group players with a similar kind of input method.

This ensures that gamers using a controller will be grouped with other players who use controllers. However, being a multiplayer title, it will have some form of skill-based matchmaking or even connection-based matchmaking involved. If this is introduced with these two types of matchmaking, the wait times will skyrocket through the roof.

The only advantage that input-based matchmaking will bring to Warzone 2 is the fact that keyboard and mouse players won't complain about controller players having aim assist. Everyone will be grouped with players using similar input methods and the playing field will be equal for the most part.

There's also a chance that players using aimbots will refrain from doing so if there's parity within the game, but that's probably wishful thinking.

Will the developers introduce input-based matchmaking?

Truth be told, it's unlikely that they will do it at any given point for Warzone 2. Right now doesn't seem like a very good time to implement it either. It's been only a week since the game went live and queue times are slightly longer than usual.

To keep this under control, input-based matchmaking needs to stay away. The overall belief is that the majority of the community plays using a controller, and segregating the lobbies based on input-based methods will kill the keyboard and mouse lobbies completely.

The Warzone 2 community feels that the aim assist for controllers is slightly higher than usual in the battle royale. While neither of the input devices seem to be an issue here, the developers need to do a little bit of tweaking to make the playing field even for both controller players and keyboard and mouse players.

Poll : 0 votes