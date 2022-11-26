Warzone 2 fans on Reddit want immediate nerf of an overpowered killstreak

Killstreaks have made a glorious comeback in Call of Duty Warzone 2. Ever since the first Modern Warfare, they have always been a part of the multiplayer segment in most Call of Duty titles.

To earn these killstreaks, players will have to get their hands on a certain number of kills before they can use these items in the game. However, when it comes to Warzone 2, one will either have to earn the killstreaks by looting supply crates or purchasing them at buy stations.

Even though the game has been out for a little over a week, players have already found one killstreak that is overpowered and calls for a nerf.

Warzone 2 community wants the bomb drone to be nerfed

The killstreak in question is known as the bomb drone. Introduced in Warzone 2, it is a silent nod to all those players who used to strap C4s onto recon drones and launch them at the enemy back in Warzone.

As seen in the video, the bomb drone can eliminate an enemy with one simple shot. While that's completely understandable, there is a reason why the community feels that it's overpowered.

If a C4 explodes beside a player who has three plates of armor, it doesn't eliminate or knock down the player at all. In fact, a single headshot from a sniper cannot kill or knock down an enemy either. Keeping all these factors in mind, the community has been calling for a nerf for it.

There's another layer to this problem. The issue is that the drone is completely silent. So, whenever there's a drone that approaches the player, there isn't any audio indicator for the latter to figure out that there's one approaching them.

While the community has been pretty vocal about this issue on Reddit, some members have come forward with a potential fix to this issue as well. Before going on and talking about the nerfs, players need to note that the only way to avoid these bomb drones is by hiding inside a toilet stall.

Since it's a drone, it cannot open any doors to the toilet stalls. However, players can get creative and fly it inside through a window, if there's one available. For now, that's the only way to avoid these tiny monsters. One can shoot them down as well, provided that they can spot them.

How can the bomb drone be nerfed in Warzone 2?

There are two basic problems with the bomb drone in Warzone 2. The very first issue is that it's extremely overpowered. While snipers can eliminate a player with a single headshot, other weapons cannot. However, this killstreak can do this job. The easiest fix would be to reduce the damage output of these drones.

Another probable fix would be to include an audio cue that notifies players that the bomb drone is in the vicinity. This should be enough for players to start running for cover.

In short, the bomb drone is a fun piece of equipment in Warzone 2. However, that doesn't mean that players on the receiving end of it are too happy about it.

That said, it's unclear if the developers will be issuing a nerf for this anytime soon. The game is fairly new to the market, and the community will be sure to come up with a strategy to combat this sooner or later.

Poll : 0 votes