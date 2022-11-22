How to use the Buy Station glitch to level up weapons fast in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 has created a significant buzz since it dropped a few weeks ago. Players are currently dropping into Al-Mazrah with their best loadout. Despite introducing numerous new features like an advanced anti-cheat engine powered by Ricochet, players have found a way to exploit the game's XP system.

A few weeks ago, when Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer was released, players were grinding across several game modes to unlock weapons and attachments. Their goal was to create a powerful loadout. Double XP tokens were the most common method to level up weapons faster. The other was playing in a specific game mode using exploits.

With Warzone 2 out, players have found a new way to max out weapons using a simple utility found on Al-Mazrah. While the glitch might look like an uphill challenge, the result is fantastic as guns are maxed out. This will significantly aid in advancing through the game.

Warzone 2 Buy Station glitch offers an unbelievable deal

WITH DOUBLE XP ON, YOU SPAM BUY PLATES 🙂 WANNA MAX LVL UP A GUN?JOIN A BR GAMELAND ON A SAFECRACKERGET YOUR GUN YOU WANNA LVL AND GO TO THE BUY STATIONWITH DOUBLE XP ON, YOU SPAM BUY PLATES 🙂 https://t.co/iemPAdJXNd

The latest Warzone 2 glitch was found by a streamer named Doug (@DougIsRaw on Twitter). He unveiled how players can level up their weapons and max them out using a simple gameplay style in Al-Mazrah's Warzone. While this glitch may not work for everyone, players should try it.

1) Join a Battle Royale lobby in Warzone 2

Players will need to join a Battle Royale lobby (Image via Activision)

Players must first load into a Battle Royale lobby to trigger the glitch. Currently, four modes are available to players that feature the BR playstyle in Warzone 2. The glitch, however, won't work on the DMZ mode or a custom BR match, as real-time XP counts for the weapon to level up.

2) Activate a Double Weapon XP token

Activate a Double XP token in Warzone 2 from your inventory (Image via Activision)

Players then need to activate a Double Weapon XP token from their inventory in Warzone 2, which can pace up the amount of XP they get upon performing the glitch. Players should activate the token valid for one hour, as a full Battle Royale match usually runs between 25 - 40 minutes. So ideally, activating a one-hour token will keep the players on the safe side to keep leveling up until the final zone.

3) Land on a Safecracker Contract and Accept it

Players need to accept a Safecracker contract in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Once in a Battle Royale match, land near a Safecracker contract on the map that is denoted by a Gear icon inside a phone. Grab a weapon to defend yourself in case enemies attack. Accept the contract and proceed to the marked location of the safe. It would be best if you breached the safe to get your weapons. Note that the weapons you get from the safecracker are random.

4) Proceed to a Buy Station and spam buy Armor Plates

Players then need to get to a Buy Station, and spam buy Armor Plates (Image via Activision)

Once you get a weapon from a locked safe, proceed to the nearest buy station to perform the exploited XP glitch. Make sure you have enough cash to spend at the Buy Station once you're there. Now interact with the station, spam buys Armor Plates repeatedly, and stash them in your backpack until you see the XP rapidly increasing and the current weapon you hold leveling up.

Make sure you have the Double Weapon XP token activated beforehand, or else the glitch won't work as you might expect it to. Meanwhile, the Modern Warfare 2 FC event is underway, with Neymar Jr in the item shop.

