How to quickly gain XP in Warzone 2: Fastest way to level up weapons, Battle Pass, and rank

Warzone 2 is the latest Battle Royale offering in the Call of Duty franchise, and the title comes with a brand new extraction-based mode called DMZ. Along with a bunch of new content, which includes a new map, the game offers over fifty weapons for players to try out.

However, to get meta attachments for the guns, gamers will have to level them up. Leveling up each weapon can get a bit tedious if one is not efficient in their approach.

In addition to leveling up firearms, one will also have to increase their military rank and Battle Pass tiers to unlock new items. The grind might seem daunting; however, there are ways to make things easier.

Best ways to efficiently gain weapon XP and rank in Warzone 2

In Warzone 2, gamers will have to gain weapon XP to level up the weapons and normal XP to increase their Military Rank. To acquire experience points faster and in an efficient manner, they can use the following suggestions:

Use the weapon you want to level up

By simply using the weapon they want to level up in Warzone 2, players can gain tons of passive XP by opening chests and surviving each circle's collapse. Thus, securing multiple kills with the desired firearm will allow players to level it up quite efficiently.

Complete contracts

Completing contracts in Warzone 2 offers a massive amount of both normal and weapon XP. Therefore, it is very necessary to undertake as many contracts as possible in every match while grinding for gun levels and military ranks.

Taking up passive contracts like Safecracker and Secure Intel while having the gun equipped will allow players to quickly gain levels without even having to fight enemies.

Play DMZ

The DMZ mode of Warzone 2 is a great way to earn tons of XP. It is full to the brim with contracts, and players can take up quite a few of them in a single match if they are efficient in their approach. Along with that, gamers should aim to kill as many enemy AI AQ soldiers as possible to increase weapon levels and military rank. Each DMZ match can easily get players over 100,000 XP points.

Use Double XP weekends and Double XP Tokens

One of the most effective times to grind for XP is during Double XP weekends. As its name implies, the experience gained during these periods is double, and players can easily boost their gun levels and rank if they dedicatedly grind when these events present themselves.

Along with that, players can also use Double XP Tokens to further increase their XP gains. Currently, they can earn these tokens by leveling up their Battle Pass and completing the Campaign missions.

Own Modern Warfare 2

While this might sound unfair, owning Modern Warfare 2 allows gamers to earn XP bonuses while playing Warzone 2.

Plus, playing the multiplayer modes in Modern Warfare 2 is also an excellent way to level up weapons and ranks. This is because they facilitate a higher kill count, and the matches are shorter. Moreover, the Invasion mode in MW2 is also a good place to farm XP by eliminating AI bots.

Team up with friends (PlayStation only)

As part of the exclusivity deal between Activision and Sony, PlayStation owners will gain twenty-five percent extra weapon XP while playing Warzone 2 with friends. Hence, PS users are advised to team up with their buddies to make the XP grind for weapons easier.

How to efficiently level up Battle Pass in Warzone 2

The most efficient way to level up the Battle Pass in Warzone 2 is to play the DMZ mode. DMZ matches are shorter than battle royale, and gamers can concentrate on completing multiple events and contracts to quickly rack up tons of XP. They will subsequently need to exfil.

Collecting XP allows players to gain Battle Pass Tokens, and if they are efficient, the operators can gain one of these tokens at the end of each DMZ match. BP Tokens can also be obtained from the in-game store by buying the Battle Pass Bundle. However, this option will cost gamers 2,400 COD points, which translates to $19.99.

These are the best methods to quickly gain weapons and Battle Pass levels, as well as military ranks in Warzone 2.

