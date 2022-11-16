Warzone 2.0 will be globally active on November 16, and fans will finally be able to drop in on Al Mazrah, the massive map with multiple topographical features, and explore the wide range of Points of Interest (POIs). Activision’s latest Battle Royale title will arrive and introduce Season 1 and its Battle Pass alongside it when it kickstarts.

Warzone 2.0 will also introduce a highly anticipated game mode that rewards players for completing set objectives and surviving through adverse situations. DMZ, or Demilitarized Zone, is Call of Duty’s sandbox experience allowing players to experience the Al Mazrah map in a setting that is vividly different from the Battle Royale.

DMZ game mode is not as easy as players might think it to be and has real consequences for every decision and action players take. Death is the worst possible fate in a survival game mode, but it can get worse considering what penalties entail after a player dies.

Warzone 2.0’s DMZ has severe penalties for dying

Developers have been reportedly working on this survival game mode for a long time and have since perfected the mode so that fans can experience a smooth gameplay experience. The DMZ mode will be Call of Duty’s vision of Escape From Tarkov, where players must find resources and supplies to survive and fight against enemies.

This game mode will be available in both PvE and PvP, so players can jump in with other player-controlled operators or experience the game with only AI combatants involved.

Death penalties

If a player dies while playing Warzone 2.0’s DMZ game mode, they will immediately lose everything they have collected in their backpack. However, this penalty will not be applied to any weapon blueprints that the respective players will obtain while playing.

In the solo mode or PvE mode, death causes all contents of the backpack to be lost without any chance of recovering any of the supplies they collected over one session of the match. The publishers have declared that there will be no safety nets if players indulge in the PvE mode.

Fortunately, things are a little less grim in the DMZ PvP mode as players have a chance to recover and regain their precious loot. There are two opportunities that fans can utilize to ensure they get another chance at extracting out of the map.

The first method is downed revival, which Warzone players are already familiar with. If a player gets knocked down, they can be picked up and revived to stay alive after a gunfight.

The second method is riskier and involves a player being killed in action. Teammates can revive the dead player at the spot where they died and secure the loot. However, reviving a dead player on the spot will take much longer than picking up a player from a downed state.

This concludes with all the penalties that come with death in Warzone 2.0’s DMZ game mode and the scenarios in which a player can regain the collected loot in the match session. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates, as we will regularly cover all the stories around Warzone 2.0.

Poll : 0 votes