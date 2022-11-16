How to unlock the M13B from DMZ mode of Warzone 2.0

The content roadmap for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 was revealed a few days ago. It unveiled all the changes and additions arriving for both games on day one. Besides new maps, Operators, and a Prestige system, the upcoming season will also introduce four new weapons. One of these, in particular, the M13B Assault Rifle, has caught the eye of fans.

The M13B Assault Rifle has been the center of attention due to its uncanny resemblance to other weapons in the series' previous titles. However, the path to unlocking this weapon is not clearly defined. The official Call of Duty blog, which featured relevant information about the Season 1 content, briefly discussed the assault rifle and vaguely mentioned the process to unlock it.

Fortunately, an update about the game's newest DMZ mode provided further clarity on the situation. This article will take a closer into the process of unlocking the M13B Assault Rifle from the DMZ mode of Warzone 2.0.

Acquiring the M13B Assault Rifle from the DMZ mode in Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1's content revealed that four new weapons would be coming to the game:

Victus XMR Sniper Rifle — Imperatorium Platform

BAS-P SMG — Bruen Ops Platform

Chimera Assault Rifle — Bruen Ops Platform

M13B Assault Rifle — Bruen Ops Platform

In the official Call of Duty blog, it is stated that the M13 Assault Rifle can be unlocked by completing in-game challenges or by purchasing a bundle from the store containing the gun's blueprint. Sadly, the blog didn't provide more details or explain what challenges players will have to complete. Thanks to an update about the new DMZ mode, fans finally know what they need to do to obtain this rifle.

In the DMZ mode, players will drop into the 'Exclusion Zone'. Here, they will be acquiring various items such as Double XP Tokens, Calling Cards, Weapon Charms, and other cosmetics. The primary goal is simple: loot up and get out alive. Within this mode, Infinity Ward states that the M13B will be the "ultimate reward."

The challenge to unlock the M13B (Image via Activision)

Here's what the in-game challenge reads:

"Unlock by defeating the Chemist in the Radiation Zone of DMZ and extracting his dropped weapon."

Based on this, there will likely be a Chemist NPC within the DMZ mode, who players will have to find and eliminate. Once he has been killed, he will drop the M13B blueprint. Users will then have to collect it and proceed to an extraction point. If they can't exfil, they will lose all their loot along with the blueprint. They only get to keep the blueprint once they successfully exfiltrate.

Once this is completed successfully, gamers will be able to use the gun in Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2. The M13B closely resembles the M13 from Modern Warfare (2019), where the gun was a major hit thanks to its low recoil and high fire rate.

This is all you need to know about unlocking the M13B Assault Rifle from the DMZ mode in Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, will be launching on November 16 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

