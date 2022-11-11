Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Gunsmith guide: How to unlock M13B Assault Rifle

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 was recently announced along with the content roadmap ahead. The upcoming Season will introduce numerous weapons, Operators, maps, and more to the two games. Of all the new guns arriving, one particular weapon caught the fans' eye - the M13B Assault Rifle.

Modern Warfare 2 launched on October 28, but the game had little to offer when it first came out. The multiplayer mode was launched with only 51 weapons on day one, with limited maps and Operators. Many of the weapons featured in the game's campaign mode were also absent from the multiplayer.

While this has disappointed fans so far, they are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the upcoming weapons, especially the M13B.

This article takes a closer look at unlocking the M13B Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Acquiring the M13B Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Read more about the Victus XMR, BAS-P SMG coming at launch, and the Chimera and M13B Assault Rifles later in-season via the bit.ly/S01NewWeapons #MWII players have already been gunning with some of Season 01’s new weapons in the CampaignRead more about the Victus XMR, BAS-P SMG coming at launch, and the Chimera and M13B Assault Rifles later in-season via the #CODBlog #MWII players have already been gunning with some of Season 01’s new weapons in the Campaign 👀Read more about the Victus XMR, BAS-P SMG coming at launch, and the Chimera and M13B Assault Rifles later in-season via the #CODBlog ⏩ bit.ly/S01NewWeapons https://t.co/jGEz4z8kMA

The M13B Assault Rifle will arrive in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 with Season 1. However, the weapon will not be available on day one of the upcoming Season. The official Call of Duty blog states that the rifle will arrive mid-season.

At the moment, the only guaranteed way to unlock the weapon is by either buying an in-game store bundle containing the weapon or completing the weapon-specific challenge. More details on the price of the bundle and the challenges one needs to accomplish to acquire the M13B Assault Rifle will be announced at a later date.

The M13B will have its own progression system, just like every other weapon that was initially available. As a result, players will be able to unlock different gun attachments, and progress made with the weapon will be taken into account for the Camo Mastery Challenges.

The weapon resembles the M13 from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019). The Assault Rifle will feature a high rate of fire and lower recoil, making the assault rifle ideal for close to mid-range fights.

All new weapons coming with Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Season 1 will add four guns to the list of available weapons. They are:

Victus XMR Sniper Rifle (Imperatorium Platform)

BAS-P SMG (Bruen Ops Platform)

Chimera Assault Rifle (Bruen Ops Platform)

M13B Assault Rifle (Bruen Ops Platform)

While the Victus XMR Sniper Rifle and BAS-P SMG will be arriving on day one of the upcoming Season and can be unlocked for free, the M13B Assault Rifle and the Chimera Assault Rifle will be available later in the middle of the Season. Some fans are speculating that it might arrive with Season 1 Reloaded.

This is all there is to know about the M13B Assault Rifle. The news of the new weapons has left fans excited, and they are now eagerly waiting to acquire these four upcoming guns. However, gamers wanting to get their hands on the M13B and the Chimera Assault Rifle will have to wait a while as it will not be available on launch day.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, will be launching this November 16 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes