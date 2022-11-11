Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 gunsmith guide: How to unlock BAS-P sub-machine gun

Activision recently announced the content roadmap for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 1. The first season is all set to introduce plenty of new weapons, maps, Operators, and more. On that note, one weapon that has grabbed the attention of the community is the BAS-P sub-machine gun.

The BAS-P sub-machine gun made an appearance in Modern Warfare 2's campaign and had fans eagerly waiting to use the weapon in the game's multiplayer mode. Unfortunately, their excitement ended in disappointment as fans quickly realized that the gun was missing from the title at launch.

This article takes a closer look at the process of unlocking this weapon in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Obtaining the BAS-P sub-machine gun in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Read more about the Victus XMR, BAS-P SMG coming at launch, and the Chimera and M13B Assault Rifles later in-season via the bit.ly/S01NewWeapons #MWII players have already been gunning with some of Season 01’s new weapons in the CampaignRead more about the Victus XMR, BAS-P SMG coming at launch, and the Chimera and M13B Assault Rifles later in-season via the #CODBlog #MWII players have already been gunning with some of Season 01’s new weapons in the Campaign 👀Read more about the Victus XMR, BAS-P SMG coming at launch, and the Chimera and M13B Assault Rifles later in-season via the #CODBlog ⏩ bit.ly/S01NewWeapons https://t.co/jGEz4z8kMA

The BAS-P submachine gun will be arriving in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, with Season 1. Similar to every weapon available at launch, the BAS-P will have its own progression system. Hence, players will be able to unlock various attachments for the gun, and progression on the weapon will count towards the Camo Mastery Challenges.

The weapon can be unlocked for free by completing a Season 1 Battle Pass tier. As of right now, there is no information about the specific tier at which this sub-machine gun can be unlocked.

Based on previous games, weapons were generally available in Tier 15 or Tier 31 of the Battle Pass. Players who already own the Vault Edition of MW2 will receive 50 Tier skips and the Season 1 Battle Pass, making this weapon an instant unlock on Day One of release.

The BAS-P SMG has a rapid fire rate and is excellent for close-quarters combat. The gun has high levels of customizability and subsonic ammunition, as stated in the Call of Duty blog.

All new weapons coming with Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer mode had 51 weapons on launch. Despite a greater number of guns being featured in the campaign, not all of them made it to the multiplayer mode.

The upcoming Season will add four more guns to this list, bringing the total count to 55 weapons. These four new weapons include one SMG, one Sniper Rifle, and two Assault Rifles:

Victus XMR Sniper Rifle (Imperatorium Platform)

BAS-P SMG (Bruen Ops Platform)

Chimera Assault Rifle (Bruen Ops Platform)

M13B Assault Rifle (Bruen Ops Platform)

The BAS-P sub-machine gun and the Victus XMR Sniper Rifle are arriving at launch and will be available for free through the Battle Pass. However, the Chimera Assault Rifle and M13B Assault Rifle can only be availed in the middle of Season 1 through in-game store bundles and by completing challenges.

This is presently all there is to know about the BAS-P SMG. The introduction of new weapons to the game is certainly a welcome addition and fans are now eagerly waiting to get their hands on the latest weapons.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, will be launching this November 16 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes