All new weapons in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1 content has finally been revealed. The game's first season is set to introduce a plethora of new weapons and numerous other additions in the form of maps, Operators, game modes, and more.

Modern Warfare 2 went live on October 28 with limited modes and weapons. However, Activision promised more content with Season 1. A recent post via Call of Duty's official blog unveiled all the new weapons the developers will add to the game in the upcoming season, which kicks off next week.

This article takes a closer look at all the new weapons coming with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Four new weapons are to arrive in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 with Season 1

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Read more about the Victus XMR, BAS-P SMG coming at launch, and the Chimera and M13B Assault Rifles later in-season via the bit.ly/S01NewWeapons #MWII players have already been gunning with some of Season 01’s new weapons in the CampaignRead more about the Victus XMR, BAS-P SMG coming at launch, and the Chimera and M13B Assault Rifles later in-season via the #CODBlog #MWII players have already been gunning with some of Season 01’s new weapons in the Campaign 👀Read more about the Victus XMR, BAS-P SMG coming at launch, and the Chimera and M13B Assault Rifles later in-season via the #CODBlog ⏩ bit.ly/S01NewWeapons https://t.co/jGEz4z8kMA

The first season of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will introduce four new weapons -

Victus XMR Sniper (Imperatorium Platform)

BAS-P SMG (Bruen Ops Platform)

Chimera Assault Rifle (Bruen Ops Platform)

M13B Assault Rifle (Bruen Ops Platform)

The former two were previously featured in MW2's campaign and will be arriving in both games with the launch of Season 1. The latter two Assault Rifles can be availed during mid-season.

Each weapon will have its own progression mechanics, enabling players to unlock various attachments within the new Gunsmith 2.0 system. Also, once these guns are available, they will count towards the Camo Mastery challenges.

A brief introduction to the new weapons

Victus XMR Sniper

Victus XMR Sniper Rifle (Image via Activision)

Victus XMR is a bolt-action Sniper Rifle meant for eliminating long-distance targets. Its high bullet velocity enables players to lead their shots less when shooting at longer ranges.

BAS-P SMG

BAS-P SMG (Image via Activision)

BAS-P SMG is great for close-range combat and will feature a fast fire rate. As stated in the blog, the gun comes with high customizability and subsonic ammo.

Chimera Assault Rifle

Chimera Assault Rifle (Image via Activision)

The Chimera Assault Rifle will come with an integrated suppressor. While it shoots slowly, it is capable of dealing high damage to enemy targets. It is recommended to use this weapon in close-quarter combat.

M13B Assault Rifle

M13B Assault Rifle (Image via Activision)

The M13B will feature a high rate of fire and lower recoil, making the assault rifle ideal for close to mid-range fights.

How to get the new weapons in Season 1?

The Victus XMR Sniper and the BAS-P SMG will be available as a free unlock in the Season 1 Battle Pass.

However, the other two mid-season weapons - Chimera Assault Rifle and M13B Assault Rifle - can be availed by purchasing the in-game store bundle or completing their respective challenges.

This is all there is to know about all the new weapons coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the DMZ mode, will be launching this November 16 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes