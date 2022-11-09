Modern Warfare 2 guide: How to use the M16 in full auto mode?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally underway, bringing with it a host of new additions and improvements. It has introduced several new weapons to the title as well as brought back many iconic guns. The M16 Assault Rifle is one such gun that isn't new to the game. It was first introduced with Call of Duty: Black Ops and has since been featured in many installments in the series.

The M16 is an Assault Rifle that is notably a harder weapon to use in Modern Warfare 2. The gun is only capable of shooting in burst or single-fire mode. Due to this, the rifle is practically useless when facing off against fully automatic weapons or submachine guns. However, there's a trick that PC players can use to turn the M16 into a fully automatic Assault Rifle.

Turning the M16 into an automatic Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2

The Modern Warfare 2 community recently discovered a trick that enables players to use the M16 in fully automatic mode. It is essential to note here that this strategy will only work for players on PC using a mouse and keyboard. Primarily, the method involves two steps - first, using attachments to lower the weapon recoil as much as possible, and second, changing a few key binds.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can turn the M16 to shoot in automatic mode:

1) First, head over to your weapons tab and equip the M16 in your primary weapon slot.

2) Then, use the Gunsmith 2.0 system's interface to equip the following attachments:

Barrel: 11.5" Carbine Shroud

11.5" Carbine Shroud Laser: Canted Vibro-Dot 7

Canted Vibro-Dot 7 Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Rear Grip: Sakin XZ Grip

These attachments optimize the M16 for the least possible recoil while maintaining a decent Aim-down sight speed.

Attachments for M16 to achieve the lowest recoil (image via Activision)

3) Once your low recoil M16 build has been made, go to your 'Settings' menu and select 'Keyboard & Mouse.'

4) Now, change the tab to 'Keybinds.' It will be at the top along with two other tabs.

5) Here, scroll down until you find the option 'Fire Weapon,' it will be under the Combat Keybind section.

6) Change your Fire Weapon keybind to the following: Mouse scroll wheel up for the first section and Mouse scroll wheel down for the second section. If you wish to revert these settings to default, simply click on the 'Reset' button at the bottom left corner of your screen.

Fire weapon keybind in Modern Warfare 2 (image via Activision)

7) Once all the above steps are done, head into a match and set the fire mode to 'Single.'

Now, as you scroll up and down continuously, Modern Warfare 2 will detect each scroll wheel movement as a 'Fire Weapon' input. This will essentially shoot so fast that the rifle behaves like it is shooting in automatic mode.

Being able to use the M16 as an automated Assault Rifle enables the Camo grind process to be easier and aids in leveling up the weapon quicker.

This is all you need to know to turn the burst-firing M16 into a completely automatic weapon in Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. It also features brand-new graphical upgrades, audio technology, and advanced AI.

