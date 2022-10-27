How to get Chrono Mini Red Dot attachment in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's beta testing concluded on September 26. During that phase, gamers were excited to experiment with the attachments and weapon variants available within Gunsmith 2.0. While the upgraded system offered several ways to customize one's weapons, it was deemed to be a complicated system.

The Chrono Mini Red Dot attachment was in the game during the beta. However, due to the complex nature of Gunsmith 2.0, it remained inaccessible to many players. As the launch date for Modern Warfare 2 draws near, this article seeks to assist gamers in unlocking the Chrono Mini Red Dot sight so that they get to use one of the cleanest attachments early in the game.

All you need to know about unlocking Chrono Mini Red Dot in Modern Warfare 2

While most attachments in Modern Warfare 2 require a long grind to access, the Chrono Mini Red Dot attachment can be obtained quite early into the game. But due to Gunsmith 2.0 being complicated, the game or system doesn't provide players with any information on how to unlock it.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Chrono Mini Red Dot attachment in just three simple steps:

1) For starters, you must level up your M4 to level 13 to get the FTAC Recon.

2) After that, you must grind the FTAC Recon to level 16 to unlock the FSS Hurricane SMG.

3) Subsequently, level up the FSS Hurricane SMG to level 3, and you will be able to use the Cronen Mini Red Dot in Modern Warfare 2.

Cronen Mini Red Dot (Image via Activision)

Due to the features of the Gunsmith 2.0 system, following the instructions provided above will unlock it for all weapons in the game.

What is Gunsmith 2.0 in Modern Warfare 2?

The new Gunsmith 2.0 system is an upgrade over the existing one, which was introduced in Modern Warfare (2019). Gunsmith 2.0 enables users to unlock 'Receivers' for weapons. Once gamers do that, the game will allow them to access new guns within the same family of weapons.

For example, once gamers obtain the Receiver for M4, they can customize it into M16, 556 Icarus, FTAC Recon, and FSS Hurricane, where each gun belongs to a different weapon class.

Also, once an attachment is acquired for one gun, it can be used across all other weapons that support that attachment. This reduces the overall grind as users don't have to level up each gun individually to obtain an item that's already unlocked for a different gun.

That is all there is to know about unlocking the Chrono Mini Red Dot in Modern Warfare 2. The attachment is sleek and provides a clear view of enemy targets.

Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch on October 28, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

