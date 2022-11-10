Warzone 2.0's DMZ will feature assimilation with the enemy squad

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's DMZ mode will enable players to assimilate with the enemy team to form a larger squad. DMZ is Call of Duty's take on a game mode similar to Escape from Tarkov. The main objective here would be to loot and exfil. But being a sandbox, there will be a lot of different variables in the match.

While there have been rumors of the DMZ mode in the past, the Call of Duty: Next event in September officially announced the mode. However, now for the first time, we have a detailed blog discussing this highly anticipated mode.

This article takes a closer look at the assimilation feature in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's DMZ.

Everything fans need to know about assimilation in Warzone 2.0's DMZ mode

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Open-world with enemy Operators, AI, and side objectives

Narrative-focused extraction shooter

🧐 Players define their path to victory



#Warzone2 will launch with a brand-new experience known as DMZ.
Open-world with enemy Operators, AI, and side objectives
Narrative-focused extraction shooter
🧐 Players define their path to victory
More info next week!

A recent post via Call of Duty's official blog revealed various insights into the highly anticipated DMZ mode. One of the most important details therein is the assimilation feature. It will allow players to achieve their objectives together with their adversaries by joining them as a squad. However, this will only be available in squad-based DMZ modes.

Moving forward, trust will play a significant role in the mode. Not everyone can be trusted in DMZ, as every player will be on the lookout for their own. However, if users come across someone who would be willing to team up, they can easily form a larger squad in the hopes of having more resources and achieving the mission with ease.

With the implementation of proximity chat and the open world of DMZ, gamers can approach others within the sandbox and offer to team up with them. It is completely up to the players to make a choice on whether they wish to form a team together or not.

What is the new DMZ mode?

DMZ (demilitarized zone) is an open-world, story-driven extraction mode where players are given the freedom to accomplish missions, complete side quests, and engage with enemy players or advanced AI combatants.

Players will need to fight to survive, look for valuable loot that will be scattered across the map, and eventually escape. The mode will play out on Al Mazrah.

When will DMZ mode be released?

The DMZ mode will launch along with Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 on November 16, 2022. This game mode will be free-to-play and share the same map as Warzone 2.0, but without the circles closing in on the players.

This is all there is to know about the DMZ mode's assimilation feature. This feature will also be available in some special battle royale playlists. The community now eagerly anticipates discovering everything the new game mode has to offer as it goes live in a week.

