How to get a taste of Warzone 2.0's map before its global release

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's first gameplay showcase event is here. After the alpha version that we saw during the franchise's NEXT event, this new gameplay reveal has showcased the most recent state of the game and the much-anticipated mode, DMZ.

While the community can see the newly introduced map via the streaming event, they need to wait a bit longer to experience it first hand. However, there is a trick to hop into Al Mazrah before the release of Warzone 2.0, and it is available for everyone who owns Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 now.

This article will focus on how you can experience the new Warzone 2.0 prior to the release of the game on November 16.

Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer maps are a teaser of Warzone 2.0's Al Mazrah

Modern Warfare 2's setting is massively based on this fictional city named Al Mazrah. According to Call of Duty's lore, it is the capital of the United Republic of Adal. While you can experience parts of Al Mazrah during the latest campaign of Modern Warfare 2, the areas aren't exactly the same as the battle royale is set to provide.

However, multiplayer is a completely different story. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer maps are divided into two sections: core and battle maps. The former are typically 6v6 maps that we've been experiencing since the beginning of the franchise. Meanwhile, the latter are comparatively big ones that can host modes like Ground War or Invasion.

In Modern Warfare 2, some of the core and battle maps are part of the new Warzone 2.0's Al Mazrah as subsections, and if you want, you can use the Private Match option to hop into one of them and spectate the other areas.

To experience Al Mazrah, here is a list of all the core and battle maps that you can play in Modern Warfare 2:

Al Bagra Fortress (Core Map)

Embassy (Core Map)

Zarqwa Hydroelectric (Core Map)

Taraq (both Core and Battle Map)

Sariff Bay (Battle Map)

Sa’id (Battle Map)

In Call of Duty's latest blog regarding Season One of Modern Warfare 2 and Battle Royale mode, the franchise recommended that the community play these maps. Hence, they will have a familiar experience when they first land in Al Mazrah on November 16.

Playing in Call of Duty's battle royale has always been a grand experience since the release of Warzone. Verdansk's first map became immensely popular the moment it was launched, and the community has been craving a similar experience ever since it was taken offline.

While Caldera clearly did not live up to expectations, the initial overview of Al Mazrah has garnered enough praise. Whether or not this meets expectations, only time will tell. Until then, playing Modern Warfare 2 is the best way to understand the learning curve around the new map and experience its surroundings.

Warzone 2.0 will also feature DMZ alongside the traditional battle royale experience. It is an extraction-type mode like Escape from Tarkov with Call of Duty flavor in it.

