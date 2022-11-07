Warzone 2.0 will reportedly bring back Loadout Drops

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's worldwide release is almost around the corner. While the community is pretty excited about everything new that's coming with the game, the recent news will surely make them happy.

The much-discussed "Loadout Drop," which was initially removed from the latest iteration, will reportedly return to Warzone 2.0 at launch.

Popular Call of Duty insider TheGhostOfHope posted a tweet on his account, saying that the feature will make a return to the game with some minor changes from its predecessor. There are some leaked images circulating in the community that also confirm the same.

Here is everything you need to know about Loadout Drops in Warzone 2.0

Insider reveals the return of Loadout Drops with Warzone 2.0

According to TheGhostOfHope, the new loadout will not be similar to Warzone's system, and players will not be able to purchase their custom loadout from the Buy Station. However, the free drops that come during the game will possibly be the same.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope The loadout drop in Warzone 2.0 will be a free world drop. Loadouts won't be buyable. The loadout drop in Warzone 2.0 will be a free world drop. Loadouts won't be buyable.

During the Call of Duty: Next event, a handful of pro players and content creators got to play the alpha version of the battle royale and stream on their own channel. While there are a lot of things that are different in the new game, the removal of loadouts is something that the community clearly did not take well, and so did the content creators who played the title.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Newly leaked images appears to confirm Loadout Drops are returning in Warzone 2.0. Newly leaked images appears to confirm Loadout Drops are returning in Warzone 2.0.

It seems Infinity Ward wanted to see how the community would react to the game during the event. After the way things turned out, they possibly decided to bring back the popular feature. However, this information has not yet been officially confirmed and is subject to change.

In Warzone, Loadout Drops was one of the most popular features that made the game what it is today. Players can use it to customize their class set up and use it in battle royale, which was something pretty unique and made the game stand out from similar titles in the market.

Warzone 2.0 is a brand new game that is made from scratch and will surely introduce some fresh features that players will need to adapt to. However, removing things that did not require any changes would probably not be appreciated by the community. They can hope that the developers are trying to make the tweaks accordingly.

There is still a lot of information yet to come about the battle royale experience as we wait. The game will be available to play from November 16. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0's shared Battle Pass will go live on the same day and it will surely bring a lot of content to the table from the get-go.

