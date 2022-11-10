How does DMZ work in Warzone 2.0?

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is all set to launch on November 16, 2022, bringing a brand-new battle royale experience alongside the much-anticipated DMZ mode.

On November 9, 2022, Activision and Infinity Ward collaborated with several notable content creators to present the first look at DMZ gameplay for fans.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard This is it! Catch the debut of DMZ gameplay from one of the many creators streaming here from our studio today on Twitch and YouTube. This is it! Catch the debut of DMZ gameplay from one of the many creators streaming here from our studio today on Twitch and YouTube. https://t.co/PfXUwEoiQO

Warzone 2.0 will launch alongside Modern Warfare 2's first season through a significant update, the pre-load times for which will begin on November 14, 2022.

The traditional battle royale experience will be Warzone 2.0's focus. However, the DMZ mode has garnered massive attention from the fandom ever since information regarding the same was leaked. Players can expect the mode to be a major feature of interest at the game's launch.

Wondering what the DMZ mode is and how it will work? This article elaborates on the basics of this new Escape From Tarkov-style experience in the upcoming Warzone sequel.

Activision describes DMZ as an "open-world, narrative-focused extraction mode" in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0

The DMZ mode will be a free-to-play addition and will be an entirely separate experience from Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2. Here's how Activision describes it:

"DMZ is an open-world, narrative-focused extraction mode where Operator squads have free rein to complete faction-based missions, take on additional side objectives, engage with enemy Operators or AI combatants, and search for valuable items, all while fighting to survive toward exfiltration."

The primary attraction of the DMZ mode is the open-world feature, which will give players access to the vast Al Mazrah map.

Upon entering a match, one can choose to battle AI combatants or engage against real players for loot. Players can also collect floor loot, search for extra valuable items, and choose to complete side objectives.

The ultimate goal is to reach an extraction point for exfiltration while avoiding extinction. Upon death, a player will lose all the loot they collected, which is definitely not favorable.

The AI combatants in the DMZ mode are no less of a threat. Players will be required to engage with them as a team to avoid getting killed and losing all loot. AI combatants will pose intense competition but will not engage in fights unless provoked.

When looting and reloading, one should be aware of enemy players who are not going to be passive like the AI combatants.

When details regarding Warzone 2.0's DMZ mode first leaked, fans expected it to heavily contest the hardcore and realistic Escape From Tarkov's majorly popular extraction gameplay.

However, creator opinions from yesterday's first DMZ gameplay event revealed that the mode is just Activision's personal take on Battlestate Games' successful FPS title.

Warzone 2.0's DMZ mode is definitely an enjoyable experience, but it is not as challenging as Escape From Tarkov's extraction-style meta. Instead, Activision has tried preserving the battle royale experience's original idea while creating an open-world, exfiltration-based mode, which will sport very familiar mechanics for Warzone veterans to ease in.

More tactical details regarding the DMZ mode will be revealed next week before the launch, according to the official press release.

Poll : 0 votes