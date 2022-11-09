Leaks hint at launch of two 'fan-favorite' maps in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1

The latest rumors regarding Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 suggest that the FPS shooter will be introducing two fan-favorite maps in Season 1. The sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare launched on October 28, giving fans a taste of what Activision calls "a new era in Call of Duty."

The popular fast-paced action FPS title is presently in its pre-season, offering the Campaign, Spec Ops, and online Multiplayer modes. As announced by the developers, Modern Warfare 2 will receive new seasonal content from time to time. Based on their schedule, the ongoing pre-season will come to an end on November 15, paving the way for the first season's arrival.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly set to receive two popular maps from the franchise's history

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Recent leaks have stated that the "fan favorite" maps that Activision has for Season 01 of Modern Warfare II is Shoot House and Shipment.



The Call of Duty Blog says Season 01 info coming tomorrow. Stay tuned. Recent leaks have stated that the "fan favorite" maps that Activision has for Season 01 of Modern Warfare II is Shoot House and Shipment. The Call of Duty Blog says Season 01 info coming tomorrow. Stay tuned. https://t.co/A1szEsjFAZ

Based on information from Charlie Intel, a reliable source, Activision and Infinity Ward are reportedly planning to add the Shoot House and Shipment maps to the latest Call of Duty title in Season 1. The game's first season will begin on November 16, one day after the pre-season concludes.

Shoot House was an original featured map in 2019's Modern Warfare. Due to its limited area, the Shoot House map encourages fast and unpredictable gameplay. It's unknown whether Activision has renovated the map's features to fit into the new game's idea.

Shipment has been a part of the franchise ever since the launch of the original Modern Warfare in 2007 and is known as the smallest Call of Duty map created so far. With its compact space, Shipment encourages fast-paced gameplay, just like Shoot House. Close-range combat is to be expected, making sub-machine guns a must on this map.

The iconic Shipment map has returned to newer Call of Duty titles several times over the years. It is now rumored to arrive in the successful Modern Warfare 2.

Activision and Infinity Ward are expected to reveal more details about the game's upcoming season very soon. Until then, fans are advised to take the aforementioned rumors with a grain of salt to avoid any disappointment.

Modern Warfare 2 has actively broken the franchise's biggest achievement upon its launch. The game became the best-selling Call of Duty title within weeks of its release. While Season 1 is yet to bring in more exciting features, the popular FPS game is already pretty fulfilling in terms of content.

Alongside Season 1, the much-anticipated Warzone 2.0 will also be released as a free-to-play next-generation battle royale game. Warzone 2 will share its universe with Modern Warfare 2, allowing both of these titles to feature overlapping content. This will let fans access an interesting, shared Call of Duty perspective.

Poll : 0 votes