Warzone 2 platform availability status: Will it be available on all major platforms? 

Warzone 2, the much-anticipated sequel to 2019's successful Call of Duty Warzone, is almost ready for launch, alongside Modern Warfare 2's first season. As per Activision, the latest Call of Duty titles will also share universes, exciting fans further.

Warzone 2's worldwide launch is slated for November 16, which is only a little over a week from now. It will be free-to-play at launch and is expected to come with cross-play support like its prequel. With cross-play in question, fans may be wondering about the upcoming game's availability across platforms.

This article will shed light on the facts behind Warzone 2's platform support.

Will Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 be available on major platforms?

Warzone 2 is based on the same engine as Modern Warfare 2. The upcoming battle royale game will extend the Modern Warfare 2 universe and is expected to have the same compatibility as the latter.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is anticipated to be available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, just like its prequel, which is compatible with all major platforms except Nintendo Switch.

Modern Warfare 2, on the other hand, is compatible with PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S and with Nintendo Switch. The game also supports cross-play for Multiplayer modes across all eligible devices.

As of now, there's no confirmation as to whether the upcoming game will be available on Nintendo Switch. The developers haven't given out any official details regarding the game's platform availability. Taking an educated guess is the only way to confirm the platform's compatibility.

Regardless of the platform, the game will remain free to download and play. However, it will feature optional micro-transactions in the form of seasonal battle passes and individual skins.

What are all the new features in Call of Duty Warzone 2?

Owing to the shared system of the modern Call of Duty universe, the sequel will inherit all innovations associated with Modern Warfare 2, including those related to Multiplayer. Players will be yielding the same weaponry as Modern Warfare 2 and will also get to experience Gun Smith 2.0.

The upcoming sequel will mark the introduction of the biggest and most-detailed map in the history of Warzone: Al Mazrah. The developers did a great job designing water-based mechanics and gameplay in Modern Warfare 2. These innovations will carry over to Warzone 2, which now supports aquatic-based traversing via swimming or vehicles. Not only this, but the upcoming game will also include new land and air vehicles.

The upcoming Warzone sequel will feature the much-awaited DMZ mode, an extraction mode similar to Escape From Tarkov. A revamped Gulag system will allow players to team up and defeat opponents in order to return to the battleground. Gulag will also house an AI combatant named The Jailer, defeating whom will let you escape the prison.

Apart from Gulag, Al Mazrah will also feature certain locations swamped with AI combatants. Players can defeat them to receive impressive loot or choose to ignore them and continue defying the collapsing circle and defeating real enemies.

