What will be the future of Warzone after the release of Warzone 2?

Activision's Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is just around the corner with promising features and an improved gameplay experience. It will add a wide variety of changes such as vehicle combat systems, new movement mechanisms, and advanced AI to kick-start the next generation of the battle royale with a bang.

As of now, Warzone is the primary battle royale game from Activision. With Warzone 2 launching in a week's time, the current title is rumored to go through major changes. The game will continue to be playable, and its creators will see to it that it receives due attention.

This article dives deeper into all the changes Warzone will be going through once the second part of the series launches.

Everything fans need to know about the future of Warzone

Warzone launched on March 10, 2020, and was an instant hit among fans of Call of Duty and the battle royale genre alike. The game was initially launched with a map called 'Verdansk' containing different forms of terrain while allowing various gameplay styles to shine. From open farm fields to clustered buildings in the city, it had everything fans of the genre wanted. Certain iconic Call of Duty elements such as fast-paced gameplay and killstreaks made the game a massive success.

It received several Season updates over a period of three titles - Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard. Over time, new game modes such as Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep have been added. The game's beloved Verdansk was also removed while a new map called 'Caldera' was included.

Presently, Season 5 Reloaded, called 'Last Stand', is live. Being the last season of the game, it brings back several legendary villains from the Call of Duty series. But that's not the end of it.

The sections below cover every major rumored change coming to the title after Warzone 2 releases.

Renaming Warzone

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ It looks like original Warzone will continue to receive updates/DLC.



Warzone will be renamed to "Warzone Caldera" on November 28th. It looks like original Warzone will continue to receive updates/DLC.Warzone will be renamed to "Warzone Caldera" on November 28th. https://t.co/lA5M84RLS7

Tom Henderson, via his Twitter handle, reported that Warzone will be renamed Warzone Caldera on November 28.

Presently, there are three maps in the game - Caldera, Fortune’s Keep, and Rebirth Island. The announcement raised the possibility that the other two maps from the current title would be removed, leaving only Caldera and eliminating the Resurgence mode in favor of the Battle Royale and Plunder modes.

These claims match the reports of a reputed Call of Duty leaker as mentioned below.

Removal of Resurgence maps

Hope @TheGhostOfHope BIG NEWS FOR RESURGENCE MAINS



Rebirth Island AND Fortune's Keep will be REMOVED from Current Warzone following the release of Warzone 2.0. BIG NEWS FOR RESURGENCE MAINSRebirth Island AND Fortune's Keep will be REMOVED from Current Warzone following the release of Warzone 2.0. 🚨 BIG NEWS FOR RESURGENCE MAINS 🚨Rebirth Island AND Fortune's Keep will be REMOVED from Current Warzone following the release of Warzone 2.0. https://t.co/kvuWOj4uiM

Resurgence is currently one of the most popular modes within the game and is full of close-range and fast-paced action. Players can infinitely respawn until late in the game, making it a great choice for solo players who don't have to be dependent on their squad mates for a revival.

As previously suggested by Tom Henderson, his claims match the reports of GhostofHope. With the renaming of the title to Warzone Caldera, it appears that these two maps will be erased from the game.

Future updates and DLCs

The current Battle Royale game won't be receiving any Season updates or Battle Pass once Warzone 2 releases. However, as Tom Henderson suggested, the title will be receiving updates to improve its quality of life. Additionally, it is rumored that it will get DLC in the future, possibly in the form of new weapon blueprints or operators.

While there are expected changes with Warzone in the near future, these are mere rumors and nothing has been officially stated yet. Only time will tell the fate of the current game.

WZ 2.0 officially launches on November 16 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes