Modern Warfare 2 leak showcases upcoming weapon platforms in season 1

Recent leaks surrounding Modern Warfare 2 revealed the name of an upcoming weapon platform that players can grind through to unlock three new guns. According to a reliable informant named Hope (@TheGhostOfHope on Twitter), this weapon platform will be released as part of the game's Season 1 content, which is expected to kick off later this month.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope



-Honey Badger (Chimera)

-SIG MCX (M13B)

-SIG MPX (Bas-P) Season 1 #ModernWarfareII Weapon Platform:-Honey Badger (Chimera)-SIG MCX (M13B)-SIG MPX (Bas-P) Season 1 #ModernWarfareII Weapon Platform:-Honey Badger (Chimera)-SIG MCX (M13B)-SIG MPX (Bas-P)

Based on the tweet, the platform will let players unlock three weapons: Chimera, M13B, and BAS-P. All three are based on iconic weapons, namely Honey Badger, SIG MCX, and SIG MPX, which are related to some of the franchise's best-selling titles.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will host a new weapon platform soon: Chimera, M13B, and BAS-P expected to enter the weaponry

Modern Warfare 2, the latest installment in the iconic Call of Duty franchise, has introduced many improved features for the series' brand new era. One of the most notable changes happens to be related to the weapon progression system.

The revamped weapon progression has become one of the game's most hyped traits so far, garnering significant praise from the community. It reduces the grind required to unlock guns and attachments in the game by a considerable notch.

Platforms and receivers are two lesser-known terms associated with the new progression system. Platforms are basically like skill trees, and consist of weapons of the same visual and characteristic natures. Weapons belonging to a particular platform are known as receivers.

Players will have to complete certain missions to unlock the receivers for a platform. The upcoming platform will include Chimera, M13B, and BAS-P as its receivers. Fans will then have to grind through certain missions to level up the weapons. Leveling up unlocked weapons or receivers will free up related locked receivers in that same platform. One can also unlock more attachments while leveling up their weapons.

Hope also mentioned that the game may receive new weapons that are not included in a platform. The informant's follow up tweet reads:

"This doesn’t mean we won’t also have other weapons included that aren’t part of a weapon platform but this is the platform we’re getting for Season 1."

It's unknown whether this platform will have a weapon vault that players can use to unlock all the receivers without completing missions. For example, Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition owners received the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault, which unlocked the M4 platform entirely.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty To our community - THANK YOU for making #ModernWarfare2 the #1 Call of Duty launch of all-time! And we're just getting started To our community - THANK YOU for making #ModernWarfare2 the #1 Call of Duty launch of all-time! And we're just getting started 💚 https://t.co/0CZTQYL71a

According to Activision, the pre-season of Modern Warfare 2 will end on November 15, with Season 1 commencing the next day. Players will see the return of a fan-favorite multiplayer map to the game as well as additional Special Ops missions. To top it all off, Treyarch also announced the launch of a new CDL Moshpit playlist with Season 1.

Poll : 0 votes