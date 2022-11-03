Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will not have Ranked Play until 2023

On November 2, Treyarch, the creators of the Call of Duty: Black Ops series and the Zombies mode, took to Twitter to announce the fate of Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 2. As per the official information, a bundle of ranked modes and related features is on its way to the latest Call of Duty title in 2023.

More details to come! #CONFIRMED : Ranked Play arrives on #ModernWarfare2 in 2023, and we're working with our partners to deliver:Competitive ModesRanked Skill DivisionsVisible Skill RatingsTop 250 LeaderboardCompetitive RewardsMore details to come! #CONFIRMED: Ranked Play arrives on #ModernWarfare2 in 2023, and we're working with our partners to deliver:Competitive Modes ✅Ranked Skill Divisions ✅Visible Skill Ratings ✅Top 250 Leaderboard ✅Competitive Rewards ✅More details to come!

Officially launched on October 28, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 took the fandom by storm, with gamers appreciating its visual design and campaign. The action-rich, fast-paced first-person shooter is a sequel to 2019's iconic Modern Warfare. It features all the popular — as well as some new — multiplayer modes alongside the campaign and spec ops categories. However, to get Ranked Play, players of the title have to wait till 2023.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will soon receive ranked modes, skill divisions, and more

Fans of competitive gameplay have been demanding the introduction of Ranked Play, which is missing among older Modern Warfare titles. Luckily, MW2 will soon start encouraging competitive gameplay and rewarding praiseworthy performances with rank and skill ratings.

Treyarch is working with Activision and Infinity Ward to deliver the following features under Ranked Play:

Treyarch Studios @Treyarch In the meantime, #ModernWarfare2 players can throw down in the CDL Moshpit, arriving at the start of Season 01. We'll have more details about what and where you'll be playing closer to the launch. In the meantime, #ModernWarfare2 players can throw down in the CDL Moshpit, arriving at the start of Season 01. We'll have more details about what and where you'll be playing closer to the launch.

While they wait for the competitive modes to drop, players can experience the CDL (Call of Duty League) Moshpit, slated to drop with Season 1 in Modern Warfare 2. It will be a new playlist consisting of league maps. That said, Moshpit will be a casual playlist like the rest of the options that gamers can enjoy until Ranked Play drops.

Treyarch Studios @Treyarch As Ranked Play moves forward, we'll begin retiring #BlackOpsColdWar League Play and #Vanguard Ranked Play this month. Players should grab their remaining rewards by Nov. 22nd in both titles. As Ranked Play moves forward, we'll begin retiring #BlackOpsColdWar League Play and #Vanguard Ranked Play this month. Players should grab their remaining rewards by Nov. 22nd in both titles.

In addition to the aforementioned announcements, Treyarch stated that it will be sunsetting Black Ops Cold War League Play and Vanguard Ranked Play by the end of this month. Players looking to grab their remaining rewards associated with these modes can do so by November 22.

Lastly, the long-term Call of Duty partner thanked fans for their support, which has helped shape the future of Ranked Play. Treyarch's concluding tweet read:

"The success of these modes has directly contributed to the future of Ranked Play. We sincerely thank you for all the data, feedback, and time played that was collected over the past two years. We look forward to sharing more soon!"

While Treyarch is yet to mention a release window or date, Ranked Play is expected to drop in Modern Warfare 2 by early 2023, soon after the CDL commences. The iconic Call of Duty League will begin in December, pitting 12 teams in a competitive battlefield to see who gets the ultimate title.

