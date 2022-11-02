Modern Warfare 2's upcoming game modes reportedly leaked: Drop Zone, Infected, Cranked, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has finally launched. After a long wait, fans can now hop onto the game server and play to their heart's content. While the game is already a hit and has broken all records of previous games in the franchise, leaks regarding the release are still surfacing online.

A recent tweet by popular Call of Duty insider, TheGhostofHope listed all the new upcoming modes that might come to the game and join the existing ones.

While Activision is yet to confirm this information, which is subject to change, the excitement has reached the threshold.

Reinforce, Infected, and more Modern Warfare 2 modes that are coming to the game

In Hope's recent Tweet, the leaker revealed a roster containing the names of the upcoming modes in Modern Warfare 2.

Here is what might come next:

Reinforce

Drop Zone

Gun Game

Infected

Uplink

Cranked

Cyber Attack

Team Defender

Grind

Hope @TheGhostOfHope



While details about the modes have not yet been revealed, some of the modes might be similar to the ones in previous Call of Duty games with the same name. Reinforce was first introduced in Call of Duty: Ghosts and is also available to play in Modern Warfare (2019). The mode is a fusion between Domination, Search, and Destroy.

The Drop Zone has a very similar playstyle to Hardpoint. However, while controlling the area, drops with Killstreaks will be available for players to operate. While it is unclear if the upcoming mode will have a similar feature to the previous ones, fans can expect the same.

Infected is another popular mode that might come to the game in the future. The mode in the game might have a similar feature to its previous iteration. Other popular classic modes like Gun Game, Uplink, Cranked, Cyber Attack, Team Defender, and Grind are also reportedly arriving in Modern Warfare 2.

Whether these modes will be available to play in Season 1 or Season 1 reloaded, it is hard to tell. However, players can anticipate that the leaked modes might arrive in early 2023.

As of now, the game's multiplayer is divided into two different types of playstyles. While core maps host classic modes like Team Deathmatch, Search, Destroy, and more, Battle maps host modes like Ground War and Invasion. In Invasion, individuals can play against AIs and enemies at the same time and it is a unique approach to playing Call of Duty for the very first time.

Modern Warfare 2 season 1 will go live with the release of Warzone 2.0 on November 16.

