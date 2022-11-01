Modern Warfare 2 becomes the fastest-selling Call of Duty in the franchise's history

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's opening weekend has ended. With the game's massive launch, it has clearly taken the global gaming community by storm. While the game is already receiving a massive amount of praise, fans will be happy to know that Modern Warfare 2 has become the fastest-selling Call of Duty in the history of the franchise on the first weekend.

Previously, the crown was placed on Modern Warfare 3 back in 2011, when the game was released, the title became the fastest-selling Call of Duty until the release of Modern Warfare 2.

The franchise has also not experienced a huge surge in the player base during the opening weekend. Activision acknowledged the milestone and published its statements on the record-breaking sale.

Activision released a statement about Modern Warfare 2's record-breaking weekend

In their most recent statement, Activision wrote:

"Through only its first three days of release, Modern Warfare 2's opening topped the previous five-day franchise record, set in 2011 by Modern Warfare 3 in sell-through, to become the biggest opening ever in Call of Duty."

It is to be noted that in the first three days, the game has surpassed $800 million and the franchise has never seen anything like this before. With the hype regarding the latest iteration of Modern Warfare, it is no surprise that Call of Duty fans were eagerly waiting to get their hands on the title. However, the response has clearly exceeded expectations.

Johanna Faries, the General Manager of Call of Duty, further penned a note of gratitude and said:

"Thank you, Call of Duty players, for making Modern Warfare 2's launch one for the record books as well as the highest grossing entertainment opening of the year. it is our honor and privilege to deliver such a historic launch weekend for the best fans in the world."

With an immersive campaign experience, the game also offers players various modes and engaging Spec Ops, which clearly gives the community the opportunity to explore various flavors of the game.

Furthermore, Warzone 2.0 is also around the corner. Given the incredible success that the last Warzone received, it is no surprise that the latest iteration will also fill the shoes of its predecessor.

With a traditional battle royale mode, Warzone 2.0 will also feature a brand new mode called DMZ and it is Call of Duty's take on Escape from Tarkov.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is all set to be released on November 16.

