Community reaction to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Zombies speculation

Various game modes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have already been announced and tested along with a few new ones. Now with all that aside, nothing regarding Zombies has been announced. A fan favorite and now a franchise staple, players have held their excitement for this one.

The title has received much-expected positive acclaim with its early access story campaign. Fans are excited for the full release along with the first season of Multiplayer.

So, with a pleasant surprise, it was revealed by the data miner @cod_sploitzimgz that they have found references in the game for zombies in the game files. They posted these images on Twitter but the images were soon removed by the copyright holder, presumed to be Activision.

Another reddit user, u/Chicken769, also posted a screenshot with the different modes for zombies.

Nothing has been confirmed by Infinity Ward or Activision regarding zombies in Modern Warfare 2, but it is not too surprising to expect one of the most well-known game modes to make a comeback.

Modern Warfare 2 fans react to zombies reference

Zombies have been one of the core game modes in CoD since Call of Duty: World at War was released in 2009. Fans have been playing this well-known and beloved game mode ever since, with various iterations throughout the years and even beloved storylines. That is why it became huge news when references for Zombie assets were found in the current game build.

@McfishMr remained skeptical regarding the leaks, assuming they are leftover placeholders for Treyarch as they all use the same in-house engine. This might be seen as a viable response by many.

@SmellyLime was most surprised by the return of the Outbreak and Roundbased game types teased in the picture.

These two are very prominent game types for Zombies that have been featured in Call of Duty: Cold War and Call of Duty: Vanguard. Multiple users have voiced their excitement regarding these.

Reddit user r/Operator_Blinky shared their excitement about doing something most Call of Duty players would want to try out - Shooting some zombies with Modern Warfare 2's modern guns.

This feeling was felt all around as other users heavily upvoted it to show their agreement.

u/Twallacce91 brought up a very good point on how it would be nice to have Zombies since the next Call of Duty won’t be until two years from now. It would fill the gap very well during that period.

u/ChikinLika wants to see Infinity Ward's take on how they make the Zombie mode as it would be their first one if they did so. They have not worked on it before but it would be refreshing to see their take on them.

Other users along the thread agreed as players have seen good work being done by Infinity Ward.

It remains to be seen if these leaks hold any real weight and a possible announcement for Zombies later in Modern Warfare 2.

