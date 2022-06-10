There will be no Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s release date is on the horizon. Activision and Infinity Ward set the timer for October 28, 2022, which just so happens to be the release date for Warzone 2. Leading the development of COD: Modern Warfare II is Infinity Ward, a veteran of the Call of Duty franchise.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is not a remaster or remake but rather a reboot. It will feature online multiplayer, in addition to a campaign. Players will follow a storyline that comes right after the events of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and experience the exploits of Task Force 141.

New mechanics will be present in Infinity Ward’s latest Call of Duty title, such as swimming and attachment tuning — two fresh concepts that should certainly add some welcome change to the game. However, one game mode that players will not be playing when the game releases is Zombies.

Potential reason why Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will not have a Zombies mode

“Zombies mode,” as many fans have come to know it, has been a beloved game mode in the Call of Duty series despite it seemingly having nothing to do with modern warfare.

It made its first appearance back when Call of Duty: World at War was released and only grew in popularity. It would then appear, in one form or another, in later sequels and interactions.

Unfortunately, Zombies mode will not be appearing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. VentureBeat managed to obtain a concrete answer from members of Infinity Ward themselves about the possibility of such a mode. The PR team only had this to say:

“There will be no zombies.”

Nothing more was said on the matter.

Despite the popularity of Zombies mode in Call of Duty, this decision actually is not that surprising. After all, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) did not have a Zombies mode either, nor did the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2009).

One possible explanation may be rooted in gameplay authenticity. When campaign gameplay director Jacob Minkoff was asked about the exclusion of zombies in Modern Warfare (2019), this was his reasoning:

“That would compromise the feeling of playing in a world that feels realistic and authentic and relative to today’s conflicts and things we face.”

There is no word on whether or not a Zombies mode will appear in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in the future.

