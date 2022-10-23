When does Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 release?

With the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign story finally out, it's time for the first multiplayer season to finally be revealed. With massive changes in gameplay and features experienced in the beta, it is yet to be seen what else we might see in modes, cosmetics, and progression.

Infinity Ward has already given us a release date and what to expect with Raids, Legendary Maps, and other interesting features.

Here's everything you need to know about Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

When is Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 releasing?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 drops on November 16 after the end of the pre-season from October 28 to November 15, along with some major updates for Call of Duty: Warzone.

Modern Warfare 2’s Season 1 Reloaded update will go live on December 14, which is roughly halfway through the game’s first season with even more game modes.

Everything to look forward to in Season 1

November 16 seems to be a big day for Call of Duty fans with several big updates. Infinity Ward has not revealed a roadmap yet but has dropped a few posts and teasers on what to expect.

What we do know for sure is that a "fan favorite" map is set to return with the Season 1 November release and another "Legendary map" for Reloaded.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 blog post

There is no confirmation as to when the "fan favorite" map is set to be released, but there is a high chance of Shipment arriving as it was the first map released in the first season of the original Modern Warfare 2. There is also some speculation of other fan favorites such as Highrise and Terminal being included, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

The Call of Duty blog has also revealed new game modes and will also be seen with the Season 1 release, first seen in the beta.

Knockout : Eliminate the opposing force or hold the package to win. No respawns. Teammates can revive each other.

: Eliminate the opposing force or hold the package to win. No respawns. Teammates can revive each other. Prisoner Rescue : Leave no man behind. Locate the hostages and get them out alive or defend them at all costs. No respawns. Team revives are enabled.

: Leave no man behind. Locate the hostages and get them out alive or defend them at all costs. No respawns. Team revives are enabled. Invasion (Ground War): Leave no man behind. Locate the hostages and get them out alive or defend them at all costs. No respawns. Team revives are enabled.

Everything to look forward to with Season 1 Reloaded

On December 16, another massive update midway through Season 1 will drop named Reloaded. This will bring Raids to the Spec-Ops game mode, a new Co-op PvE game mode being dropped alongside the update.

Raids are a game mode similar to Destiny's raids. Infinity Ward stated in a Call of Duty blog that Raids will be a “three-player cooperative engagement requiring teamwork and strategic.”

Similar to the classic Spec-Ops mode, players will probably be working against the new highly developed AI that Infinity Ward has developed. Players will have to plan and coordinate engagements against their enemies and will be involved in puzzle solving. There are no further updates or showcases on how this mode in the new settings will play out, but more news on Raids is expected to be out soon.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Pre-Season releases on October 28. Make sure to level up before Season 1 drops.

