Destiny 2 King's Fall raid: Master mode, Adept weapons, and more

Bungie reprised the King's Fall raid for Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. Like the previous raids in the game, it had contest mode enabled for the first 24 hours after it went live. Saltagreppo and Clan Elysium won the World's First race, bagging the title three years in a row.

While the Normal mode of the raid has been available to everyone in Destiny 2 till now, a TWAB blog post earlier this week revealed some interesting new details.

According to the post, Bungie will release the Master mode of the King's Fall raid on Tuesday, September 20. Guardians can expect the mode to go live after the Destiny 2 Weekly reset.

All encounters in Master mode of Destiny 2 King's Fall raid will be set at a 1600 Power Level

In the Master mode of King's Fall, Guardians will be able to pick up stat-focused armor pieces by completing the encounters in the raid.

All encounters will be set at a 1600 Power Level, which is +30 levels above the Powerful Gear cap. If players have unlocked the additional power of the Skeleton Key seasonal artifact, they can use it to somewhat shorten that gap.

The Master mode of the King's Fall raid is expected to be even more difficult as Oryx is apparently going Super Saiyan. He also spawns at the back of the room (for the Guardians who need to know his whereabouts).

There are also a few challenges associated with each encounter. Completing these challenges will reward Guardians with Adept weapons. This is something that was absent in previous raids, so the community will definitely enjoy demolishing pesky Hive monsters while racing to collect these weapons.

Guardians running the Normal variant of the Destiny 2 King's Fall raid are also in for a treat. Just like the Master variant, the Normal mode will also have challenges associated with each and every encounter in the raid.

Completing these challenges will reward Guardians with double loot. However, these challenges will, by no means, be easy.

Raids are already the hardest of all end-game content available in Destiny 2. The developers will be taking the difficulty up a notch by adding the Master mode to King's Fall.

Other announcements from Bungie in recent TWAB blog post

Apart from the announcement of the Master mode in the King's Fall raid, Bungie also clarified on the recent penalties that were handed out for abandoning Casual Control matches.

Guardians recently discovered that they were being penalized for abandoning Control matches midway through, a change that wasn't mentioned in the patch notes.

Bungie made sure to address this issue in the most recent TWAB blog post. The company mentioned that the quitter penalty that was introduced would reduce the number of players abandoning a match.

Bungie added that the suspension timers imposed for quitting Control matches currently share the penalty values seen for the Competitive playlist, namely the Trials of Osiris and the Survival mode. This is expected to change in the coming days.

