Is nerfing Destiny 2's Divinity a viable option?

Divinity is one of the most sought-after Trace Rifles in Destiny 2. To get this weapon in the game, Guardians will have to complete a series of secret challenges in the Garden of Salvation raid, which was added alongside the Shadowkeep campaign in the game.

It's been three years since the weapon was first added to the game and has since transformed into a "mandatory" weapon while running end-game content like raids. However, the problem is that the weapon itself is locked behind a difficult raid, so not many Guardians have this weapon in the first place.

It takes little to no skill to use the Divinity and reduces the overall skill ceiling of any challenge. Keeping all these factors in mind, certain individuals opined that Destiny 2's favorite Trace Rifle should be nerfed. This opened up a can of worms as the community was clearly unhappy with this opinion. While that debate still rages on, is the nerf a viable option?

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Why should the Divinity be nerfed in Destiny 2?

First of all, to land critical hits on a boss, Guardians must be precise with their aim. However, when the Divinity is thrown into the picture, aiming is essentially a non-factor. Whenever the Divinity is used on an enemy, they get enveloped in a bubble that weakens the target. Moreover, they get a 30% global damage debuff.

With this in place, Guardians don't have to hit any spot on the target specifically. They can just shoot at random and deal critical damage. This is the main reason why this weapon is considered mandatory for almost every major piece of content in the game.

While most would argue that raids can still be completed without the Divinity, and that is true, many don't even try participating in these activities without this Trace Rifle in Destiny 2. Moreover, a Guardian without Divinity can often get booted from fireteams in the game.

Keeping these reasons in mind, it's clearly understandable why most feel that having one is mandatory. While other potent weapons like Whisper of the Worm or even the Tractor Cannon exist, these weapons are more high risk, high reward in nature. To deal damage effectively with any weapon other than the Divinity, Guardians must be precise with their shots.

However, not many are looking to expend that much effort while playing Destiny 2. While the Divinity guarantees quick hits and immense damage, the others guarantee immense damage with precision hits. Until and unless the Divinity is nerfed, it's unlikely that other builds will come out.

While post-nerf Divinity builds can continue to be the best, the community is of the opinion that it shouldn't be so easy to use. End-game content is difficult for a reason. The loot that they offer is great, so the overall activity should be equally challenging.

Given how everything in the game currently sits, the Divinity does deserve a nerf. However, the nerf shouldn't come at the cost of making activities inaccessible to casual players. Everyone has the right to enjoy this well-crafted title, but the challenging parts should be reasonably designed. If there's a weapon that's overpowered, there should be some trade-off in place that levels the playing field in Destiny 2.

