Destiny 2: How to get the Deathbringer Exotic Rocket Launcher (2022)

The Deathbringer Exotic Rocket Launcher is tied to the Shadowkeep expansion in Destiny 2 and is considered to be one of the most tiring Exotic quests in the game. There are a lot of steps to this quest and some of them involve killing a very specific boss, who strangely doesn't have a fixed spawn location.

However, the Deathbringer is definitely worth the effort with an intrinsic perk known as Dark Deliverance. With the help of this perk, Guardians can fire projectiles that can later be remotely detonated. Interestingly, these projectiles drop Void orbs on combatants. In general, it is a very interesting weapon, and can yield some really surprising results in PvE in Destiny 2.

How to get the Symphony of Death quest in Destiny 2

As mentioned before, this is currently one of the most tiring Exotic quests in Destiny 2. To begin the Exotic quest, Guardians will have to have completed the Shadowkeep campaign. Once they complete the campaign, they'll then receive a quest called the 'Memory of Sai Mota.'

To finish off this quest, Guardians will have to complete the Lunar Spelunker Weekly Bounty that Eris Morn offers, which requires Guardians to complete all the three Lost Sectors on the Moon. Once they turn in the bounty, they'll receive the Firewall Data Fragment that they can then use to unlock the System Core Vault in the K1 Revelations Lost Sector.

The vault can be found inside the opening on the right wall of the final chest inside this Lost Sector. Once that has been done, Guardians will now have to collect fragments of Sai Mota's broken necklace. To get these fragments, Guardians will need to defeat Nightmares on the Moon with Arc abilities, which can be done fairly easily by completing the Altars of Sorrow activity.

Once this is done, Guardians can turn in the quest to Eris Morn and unlock the Symphony of Death quest in Destiny 2.

After the Beyond Light update, Guardians can pick up this quest at the Lost Quests Archive at the Tower as well, offering two ways for Guardians to get their hands on the quest.

Completing the Symphony of Death Quest in Destiny 2

To complete this Exotic quest, Guardians will have to finish a few other quests before it. Guardians will first have to make their way to the Circle of Bones and start the Faculties of the Skull quest.

Once this quest is complete, Guardians will unlock the Marrow's Elegy quest, which is rather interesting. Guardians will have to run around the Moon, collecting three different bones. Here are the names of the three bones and where Guardians can find them:

Festering Bone: This bone can be picked up by completing any Public Event at the Hellmouth on the Moon in Destiny 2

Ritualistic Bone: This bone can be found by completing the K1 Revelations Lost Sector once again. It will drop from the final chest at the end of the Lost Sector

Bone Collector's Marrow: Can be picked up by defeating the Wandering Bone Collector

Out of the three collectibles above, the Bone Collector's Marrow can be a difficult one because the Wandering Bone Collector is difficult to locate. He can usually be found at the Anchor of Light near the Fallen camp, but his spawn rate is low. The best way to deal with this part of the quest would be to kill every yellow bar enemy that spawns at the Anchor of Light.

With these three out of the way, Guardians will then have to head over to the Scarlet Keep Strike. Here, they will have to kill the wizard known as High Conductor Sulmakta. This wizard spawns in the elevator on the floor before the final boss. Once this task is complete, Guardians will be taken to the penultimate portion of the quest, known as 'Of Darkest Harmony.'

To complete this, Guardians will have to complete three more steps which are as follows

Discomfort recorded: Defeat regular (red bar enemies)

Defeat regular (red bar enemies) Pained cries recorded: Defeat elites and mini-bosses (orange bar enemies)

Defeat elites and mini-bosses (orange bar enemies) Anguished screams recorded: Defeat bosses (yellow bar enemies) or other Guardians.

With the screams of their enemies recorded, Guardians will have to head into the Circle of Bones once again, where they will be presented with yet another mission that is fortunately the final mission in this long and elaborate questline. This mission is called the Choir of the Damned, with its final boss being Ir Airâm, Deathsinger, a Hidden Swarm Deathsinger.

After defeating this boss, Guardians will have to return to Eris Morn on the Moon and pick up their own Deathbringer in Destiny 2. Although the Deathbringer is a decent weapon, it pales in comparison to the mighty Gjallarhorn. However, in the right hands, the weapon can still be downright deadly, thanks to its cluster-bomb-like effects.

