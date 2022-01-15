Is Gjallarhorn viable for Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfalls? 

Grandmaster Nightfalls provide numerous opportunities for Destiny 2 players to try out new load-outs. It is the toughest activity in the game where a simple mistake will cost the entire fireteam to die and end up in the orbit. Therefore, punishing PvE content such as this requires a lot of planning to execute properly.

With the Particle Deconstruction mod in Season 15, players can defeat bosses and Champions at a faster rate using Fusion Rifles. Bungie follows this course each season, where a fixed weapon type or skill will get a mod that increases its damage against PvE enemies.

While there hasn't been any confirmation of these kinds of mods for the next season, the newly released Rocket Launcher, Gjallarhorn, is on everyone's mind. As Fusion Rifles slowly deviate from the ongoing meta, the Gjallarhorn could become more viable.

Is the Gjallarhorn a good choice in Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfalls?

The name "Gjallarhorn" is not unheard of in the Destiny community. It is a returning exotic from Destiny 1 which made its presence known due to its ridiculous damage output and inaccessible nature.

Obtainable from Grasp of Avarice dungeon, Gjallarhorn pretty much works the same way in Destiny 2 as it did in Destiny 1. After coming into contact with an enemy, the initial projectile splits into eight different tracking cluster missiles for added detonation.

In addition, the Pack Hunter trait can grant Wolfpack Rounds to an ally's legendary Rocket Launchers. However, Destiny 2's Gjallarhorn comes with an additional catalyst, which provides two extra projectiles in the mag alongside powerful Wolfpack Rounds on kills.

This is great for PvE activities, as Wolfpack Rounds guarantee the tracking on any enemies within the vicinity. Grandmaster Nightfalls, on the other hand, throw in enemies with a 25 power level difference inside closed spaces.

Naturally, players want to clear a room as quickly and efficiently as possible. The record numbers on Gjallarhorn inside normal PvE are pretty positive. For Lost Sector bosses, the initial projectile of the weapon could deal roughly 70,000 damage in addition to the eight Wolfpack Rounds doing 60,000.

In total, Destiny 2 players are looking at 130,000 damage with a single projectile. In Grandmasters with 1370 enemies, players can two-shot an overload champion after stunning them.

In addition, Gjallarhorn can mostly clear an entire room of rank-and-file enemies, as the health buff and the damage reduction on them is negligible.

The only downside to using a Gjallarhorn inside the Grandmaster Nightfall is the Famine modifier. But exotics such as Aeon Gauntlets can come to the rescue in times like these.

Edited by Siddharth Satish