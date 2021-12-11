All Grasp of Avarice audio logs: Destiny 2 Wilhelm-7 message locations guide 

With the latest dungeon already out at Destiny 2's Anniversary event, Guardians can get their hands on all sorts of stuff. From Thorn-themed armor sets to weapons from Destiny 1, each chest from the latest dungeon holds high-tier gear. But aside from just the spoils, numerous mysteries are waiting to be uncovered from the depths of the Cosmodrome.

Grasp of Avarice follows the narrative of Wilhelm-7, an Exo Guardian driven to madness due to his hunger for loot. Across each audio log, players will hear him killing his fellow fireteam members, and even shooting himself to lure out his ghost.

Gathering all twelve messages in the Destiny 2 dungeon will land the players with the Gjallarhorn ornament "Hraesveglur" alongside the triumph "The Richest Dead Man Alive."

Willhelm-7 audio logs locations in Destiny 2 Grasp of Avarice

1st Location:

The 1st location for the bottle (Image via Destiny 2)

The first bottle can be found right after entering the dungeon through the initial entrance hole. Players need to gather the "Burdened by Riches" buff and create an entrance to the initial stages of the dungeon.

2nd Location:

The 2nd bottle location (Image via Destiny 2)

The second Destiny 2 audio log can be found just after crossing the crystal bridge. Wilhelm-7's audio log with the bottle is located extremely left behind the engram-filled chests.

3rd Location:

The 3rd location room (Image via Destiny 2)

The exact location of the third log (Image via Destiny 2)

The third message log can be located within the first room of the switch mechanics. Players need to be careful of the trap just in front of the door and jump through the vent on the left corner of the room.

4th location:

The 4th location for the bottle (Image via Destiny 2)

The fourth audio log from Wilhelm-7 can be found after opening the three large vents from the second location. Players can find the bottle at the very back of the map in the corner.

5th Location:

The 5th location for the bottle (Image via Destiny 2)

The fifth location for the audio log is located within a small space located near one of the switch rooms. Players can easily track this from the metal nets attached in front of two metal doors.

6th Location:

The 6th audio log location (Image via Destiny 2)

The sixth audio log for Destiny 2's triumph is located just ahead of the red stairs with the barrel roll. Guardians can enter through the door located on the right, and find the sixth audio log inside a closed space at the end of the room.

7th Location:

The 7th location for Wilhelm-7's message (Image via Destiny 2)

The seventh log can be found inside a cylindrical structure right after the Ogre boss encounter. Guardians can jump inside to acquire the Destiny 2 collectible bottle.

8th and 9th location:

The 8th location for the bottle (Image via Destiny 2)

The eighth location for the Destiny 2 Grasp of Avarice audio log can be located right after the sparrow race encounter. Guardians can hop down from the skull-faced structure and find the bottle located beneath the entrance.

The 9th location of the bottle (Image via Destiny 2)

The ninth audio log can be found right beside the final sparrow-race checkpoint with the crystal cave, on top of a big crystalline structure. This will be a little tricky as the crystals aren't regularly shaped and parkour-friendly.

10th and 11th Location:

The 10th audio log (Image via Bungie)

The tenth audio log inside Destiny 2 Grasp of Avarice can be found on the island in the very middle of the map. Guardians can find this location by tracing it with the giant Fallen Shield located above. The audio message can be found beneath the Fallen structures.

The 11th audio log (Image via Destiny 2)

For the eleventh bottle of the Fallen Shield encounter, Guardians can look for a hanging thruster on one of the islands. The audio log will be present inside that hanging structure.

Final Location:

The final location for the audio log (Image via Destiny 2)

The final location for the Wilhelm-7's audio log can be found on the chest that spawns after the final boss encounter. Guardians can locate it right beside the Exo toy within the orange pod.

Edited by R. Elahi