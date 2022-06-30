Destiny 2 community requests Exotic 2.0 to revive age-old gears

Destiny 2 may be a very popular game, but it has problems. One of the major problems that most Guardians face in the game is the utility of Exotic weapons and armor. The game has a few special pieces of equipment that are dubbed Exotics. These items are good because they have a specific perk that sets them apart.

With a new set of subclass rework in the game, some of the Exotics have also found a place in the meta. However, a major chunk of these items lie in the vault and are rarely used.

Destiny 2 community suggests an Exotic 2.0 rework

As seen on Reddit, the Destiny 2 community members suggested that the developers could do something about the Exotics in the game. They noted that it was only because of the Solar 3.0 rework that the Starfire Protocol was useful at this point.

Other than this Exotic, there are various other Exotics in the game, but they can't be used because their perks won't proc well with the subclasses. When a perk procs well with a subclass in Destiny 2, Guardians receive additional buffs that either make them stronger or recharge their abilities quicker.

The current problem with Exotics is that they can be acquired from collections, but the rolls are random. Players can't pick the rolls while reacquiring the weapon or the armor from the collections. It would be amazing if Bungie included a way to save these specific rolls in the collections.

There is a way in which this problem can be solved. With the Witch Queen expansion, Bungie introduced weapon crafting in the game. To be able to craft a weapon, Guardians will have to unlock the pattern by either completing missions or by performing Deepsight Resonant extractions on it.

A good number of weapons can be crafted in the game right now. However, the number of Exotics that can be crafted is really low. As per the current situation in the game, Guardians can only craft one Submachine Gun and three different Glaives in the game.

If Bungie could incorporate a way so that Exotics could also be crafted, Guardians would have an easier time in the game.

Destiny 2 has a lot of enemies that Guardians have to defeat all around the world, but storage space shouldn't have to be one of them. If all the Exotics can be crafted in the game, then not only would it become easier to obtain these items, but Guardians will also be able to tailor the weapon to their needs.

But then again, since Exotics are so powerful, it's understandable that they'll be hard to obtain. Being able to craft these weapons could potentially ruin the fun.

It would be amazing in Bungie could somehow strike a balance between the two points mentioned above. Hopefully, Guardians of Destiny 2 will be able to make the most of all the Exotics in the game sometime soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far