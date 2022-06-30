Fastest ways to level up weapons in Destiny 2 (2022)

Crafting has given Destiny 2 players a lot of freedom ever since its release. Every Guardian needs to reach a specific number of deepsight requirements to unlock the pattern they want to craft. However, the hard work really begins after the Guardians are done crafting their weapons.

Each crafted gear starts with level 1, which needs to be leveled up via multiple methods. Leveling up crafted gear unlocks more normal and enhanced perks, with the maximum level being 16. Primary and special weapons require approximately 140 kills per level, with heavy weapons needing 80 kills.

This article lists down the best ways to level up your crafted weapons, so you can get access to all the perks you want in addition to the enhanced ones.

Best locations to level up crafted weapons fast in Destiny 2 (2022)

1) Grasp of Avarice starting point

Grasp of Avarice Dungeon starting loot cave (Image via Destiny 2)

The Grasp of Avarice Dungeon was introduced in December last year. It still serves many purposes for players in terms of leveling up weapons and calibrating catalysts. Many treat it as the new "thrallway," where Guardians can get infinite enemy spawns such as Hive Wizards, Thralls and Knights.

The trick here is not to pick up any engrams that drop from the enemies, as it will initiate a cooldown that can lead to death. Upon spawning in the first location of Grasp of Avarice, you can head towards the loot cave and get the enemies to spawn inside.

A bunch of thralls and other Hive enemies will run towards you. You can kill them to count towards the leveling progress. Avoid heading inside the cave as it stops the spawn of enemies.

If you happen to pick up any engrams, let the countdown reach the end. This will kill you so that you can start again. There aren't any wipe mechanics in this encounter.

2) Activities

Playlist activities in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Running back-to-back playlist activities in Destiny 2 can be a decent way to level up weapons. All three activities include Gambit, Vanguard Strikes and Crucible, which grants 18% to 20% progress towards the level-up of a weapon. Keep in mind that you will need to have the weapon equipped during the end of the activity to get the EXPs.

You can also switch to a crafted weapon just before the activity is about to end, which will grant you EXP except for points for killing enemies.

The best activity to passively level up while having your weapons equipped is Team Scorched in the Crucible. Each match takes seven minutes to complete, which guarantees EXP with each completion.

3) Shuro Chi encounter in the Last Wish raid

Shuro Chi's entrance to the boss (Image via Destiny 2)

The Shuro Chi encounter from the Last Wish Raid is one of the most popular activities for calibrating catalysts and leveling up weapons. It throws in enough enemies to level up fast, and each run takes about two to three minutes.

You can either acquire a checkpoint for this encounter from LFG or refer to the image below to jump straight into the boss’s entrance.

Shuro Chi wish in Last Wish Raid (Image via Destiny 2)

For level 16, you will need to score about 2,250 kills in total for weapons with special and primary ammo. For heavy ammo, the number is somewhere around 1,300.

