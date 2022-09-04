Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 Titan DPS Build guide

In Destiny 2, Titans are mostly known for their ability to absorb damage. However, these brutes can turn into absolute DPS machines with the right build and weapons.

Following the Arc 3.0 rework, each and every class in Destiny 2 received an upgrade in terms of the damage they dealt. While there isn't much disparity amongst the three subclasses regarding damage-dealing capabilities, the Arc 3.0 Titan feels more free-flowing than the other Titan builds.

While the Titans might not have a bonk hammer with the Arc 3.0 rework, they still have their fists of thunder. Moreover, any Arc 3.0 build relies heavily upon the abilities that a Guardian can wield, meaning that the focus will primarily be on the mods used in a build.

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Titan Arc 3.0 build for massive DPS

Abilities

Super: Thundercrash

Grenade: Pulse Grenade

Melee: Seismic Strike

Class Ability: Thruster

Arc 3.0 Aspects and Fragments for Titans in Destiny 2

Touch of Thunder: Flashbang, Pulse Grenade, Storm Grenade, and Lightning Grenades have enhanced functionality. Pulse Grenades periodically create Ionic Traces while damaging enemies. The damage increases over time.

Knockout: Critically wounding an enemy or breaking their shield with a melee ability charges the Guardians' melee ability with Arc energy in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. The melee damage output and range are also increased for a short period of time.

Defeating targets with melee abilities starts health regeneration and makes the Guardian amplified.

Spark of Recharge: While critically wounded, grenade and melee energy recharges more quickly.

Spark of Magnitude: Lingering Arc Grenades like Pulse Grenades have increased duration.

Spark of Resistance: While surrounded by enemies, Guardians take less damage. (+10 Strength)

Spark of Discharge: Arc weapon final blows have a chance of creating Ionic Traces. (-10 Strength)

Armor and Mods

Exotic Armor: There are a few options when it comes to the Exotic Armor used in this build. The primary idea is to use the Cuirass of the Falling Star. Thanks to the Intrinsic perk on this armor piece, the amount of damage that Titans can deal through their Thundercrash Super is doubled.

Based on the distance a Titan travels while using this Super, they gain an overshield in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. The base duration of this overshield is seven seconds, and the maximum is 20 seconds.

Mods: There are two main aspects to this Arc 3.0 Titan DPS build in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. The first is to bring up that Super quickly in combat. To do this, two main mods remain in focus.

The first mod is Dynamo. Whenever a Titan uses their class ability near enemies, their super cooldown reduces with this mod equipped. The second mod needed is Utility Kickstart. Thanks to this mod, whenever Titans use their class ability, they receive a boost of class ability energy.

The other mod needed here is a Kinetic Siphon mod. With this mod equipped, rapidly defeating enemies has a chance to create Orbs of Power. Picking up these Orbs grants bonus Super energy.

Titans can also make use of Elemental Ordnance and Font of Wisdom. With Elemental Ordnance, Guardians can create elemental wells whenever they defeat an enemy with their Grenades. Picking up these elemental wells triggers the Font of Wisdom, further boosting their Super recharge capacity.

Finally, the Seasonal Mod, Thunderous Retort, also comes into play here. With this mod equipped, whenever Guardians activate their Super while being amplified or critically wounded, their Super deals an additional 30% Super damage.

