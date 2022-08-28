Destiny 2 Season of Plunder: How do Ionic Traces work in the game

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder ushered in the Arc 3.0 rework that was being heavily talked about over the past couple of months. Out of the many buffs and perks added to the game as a part of this rework, Ionic Traces happens to be one of them.

Truth be told, Ionic Traces isn't a buff. It's more like a power-up that Guardians can pick up while defeating foes in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. That said, there are a few ways by which each class can create these Ionic Traces in the game.

This article will explore how one can create and use these Ionic Traces in the game and if it is feasible enough to be used.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

How to create Ionic Traces in Destiny 2?

Interestingly enough, creating Ionic Traces is something that Warlocks using the Arc 3.0 subclass can inherently do, provided they use the Electrostatic Mind Aspect in Destiny 2. The Hunter and Titan classes need to equip proper fragments in order to successfully create this power-up.

Speaking of fragments, now that the World's First Raid race has concluded, all remaining Arc fragments have been unlocked. These can be picked up from Ikora Rey at the Tower in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. Out of all the fragments, only the Spark of Ions and the Spark of Discharge can easily help in creating these Ionic Traces. Other fragments cannot do so.

For the Spark of Ions to help create Ionic Traces, Guardians will have to continuously defeat jolted enemies. However, the Spark of Discharge helps create these Ionic Traces with every Arc weapon's final blow. Keeping this in mind, the Spark of Discharge has more flexibility in terms of building diversity.

What do these Ionic Traces do?

These Ionic Traces function just like elemental wells. If a Guardian picks up an Ionic Trace, they will receive an energy boost for all their abilities. This is something that elemental wells do as well.

While there are certain Exotics in the game that go well with these Ionic Traces, the overall utility of this power-up is somewhat limited, considering that Elemental Well builds are still popular in the game.

Is it wise to use an Ionic Trace-based build in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder?

The answer to this question depends completely upon the individual playstyle preference of a Guardian. Different playstyles offer a different combat feeling altogether. While creating Ionic Traces might be a default option for Warlocks with the Electrostatic Mind Aspect, other classes might choose not to go for the Fragments that create these Ionic Traces.

As mentioned before, these Ionic Traces work a lot like elemental wells in Destiny 2. However, if a Guardian has the Seeking Wells mod equipped, these elemental wells come to them automatically.

Under normal circumstances, Guardians will have to either relocate to collect these Ionic Traces or they will have to stand really close to their enemies while fighting them in order to pick these up easily.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta