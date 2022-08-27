How to get the Thunderlord Exotic Catalyst in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2 has introduced yet another Arc subclass rework and the Thunderlord may just be the best weapon with Arc 3.0. The Thunderlord Exotic Catalyst arrived in the game with the recent Season of Plunder update and players are eager to get their hands on it.

After players have equipped the Thunderlord Catalyst and leveled it up, the weapon will partially reload whenever a lightning strike happens. This means it can rain fire on enemies for quite some time in the very modes it can be earned from.

How to obtain the Exotic Catalyst for the Thunderlord in Destiny 2?

The Thunderlord is an extremely powerful LMG in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Players will need to have luck on their side when it comes to acquiring the Thunderbolt Exotic Catalyst in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. It is a random drop at the end of certain matchmaking modes.

The best bet for players is to jump in and play them relentlessly until the Exotic Catalyst is received. After that happens, players can start leveling it up and tormenting their opponents with the LMG.

Here are the modes that have it as a potential reward after completion:

Crucible : This is the basic competitive PvP queue in Destiny 2. It has several modes, with some changing on a weekly basis. A player can only obtain end-game rewards if they get at least one kill.

: This is the basic competitive PvP queue in Destiny 2. It has several modes, with some changing on a weekly basis. A player can only obtain end-game rewards if they get at least one kill. Vanguard Strike : Players can take on this PvE in a three-person Fireteam. Structured missions that culminate in a boss battle will grant great rewards when finished.

: Players can take on this PvE in a three-person Fireteam. Structured missions that culminate in a boss battle will grant great rewards when finished. Gambit: A random faction will be chosen in the opening of the Gambit mode. The faction then sends enemies after the players. When enemies are defeated, they drop motes. At 100 motes, players can decide to summon a boss that ends the match when killed.

There is no lengthy mission or secret code to obtain the Thunderlord Exotic Catalyst. Players simply need to engage in the multiplayer modes of Destiny 2 and keep their fingers crossed.

Of course, the unlucky ones might be finding themselves in a constant state of matchmaking. Thankfully, though, many players have reported that the drop rate isn't extremely low for the Catalyst.

At the end of each game, XP and rewards are given to players. It doesn't matter if they are on a winning or losing team. There's a chance the Thunderlord Exotic Catalyst may be dropped.

How to use the Thunderlord Exotic Catalyst?

The Exotic Catalyst makes the Thunderlord even deadlier (Image via Bungie)

Once it has been acquired, players can't actually equip it with their weapon. They need to level it up first. This can be done by simply using the base Thunderlord LMG and taking down opponents.

At 500 kills, the Thunderlord will be considered a Masterwork weapon and an Exotic Catalyst can be added to it. Continue racking up kills with it, and it will grow even more powerful.

Anytime a player triggers a lightning strike with the Thunderlord, the Catalyst will add some ammunition back into the gun. This will keep the firepower primed instead of forcing players to pause and reload.

