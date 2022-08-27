How does Shared Wisdom work in Destiny 2?

Bungie encourages players to team up with others as they take on the many activities in Destiny 2.

Not only is this encouragement vocalized, but it is also incorporated into the game with Shared Wisdom. This feature comes into play when players are taking on challenges and missions with their friends, but not as clanmates.

When players form a party in Destiny 2, they create what is called a Fireteam.

Shared Wisdom is essentially a buff that grants XP gains to anyone in a Fireteam. A buff is a special effect in gaming that provides a positive increase to either a statistic, an ability, health points, or XP gains.

Fireteams must be pre-made. Joining a Fireteam from an invite or creating one and inviting friends is the only way Shared Wisdom will work. Joining a random Fireteam through matchmaking will not provide the buff.

Additionally, Fireteams must have one player who has unlocked the first rank of the Small Fireteam XP Boost in the Season Pass for Shared Wisdom to work. Grouping up automatically activates the buff, so players don't need to do anything else to apply it.

Mechanics of Shared Wisdom in Destiny 2

Shared Wisdom requires at least one player in the Fireteam to have unlocked the first rank of the Small Fireteam XP Boost on the Season Pass (Image via Bungie)

Once players have a Fireteam, they can jump into any cooperative experience. They can take on story missions, fight others in PvP matches, or battle teams in objective-based modes.

The first rank of the Small Fireteam XP Boost will increase every member's XP gains by 2%. That amount can then be increased by reaching additional Small Fireteam XP Boost tiers in the Season Pass.

For the current season of Destiny 2, players will see an increase of two extra percentage points at tiers 26, 56, and 86. The first rank comes at tier 5. This will lead to an eventual maximum of 8%.

If multiple players have different levels of the Small Fireteam XP Boost unlocked, it will default to whoever has the highest. Keep in mind that the bonus XP gains do not stack.

Other types of XP boosts are available through the Destiny 2 Season Pass, but they focus on individual accomplishments. The Small Fireteam XP Boost is the only one that works with Shared Wisdom for the entire party.

What does XP do in Destiny 2?

If a Fireteam plays together for a few hours, they will definitely notice the XP increase. They'll be leveling up and unlocking things much quicker than if they were playing solo without the Shared Wisdom buff.

In Destiny 2, XP has two important uses. It levels up players' Season Pass and upgrades their Seasonal Artifact. The latter also unlocks additional mods and power levels.

Defeating enemies, playing PvP, completing missions, and finding relics are just a handful of things that grant XP in the game. Doing these activities with a Fireteam will greatly increase the amount of XP earned over time and provide a slew of rewards.

