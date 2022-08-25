How to get map fragments in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

With every new season, Bungie keeps introducing new seasonal consumables and currencies in Destiny 2. The current season, known as Season of Plunder, follows a pirate theme and has some interesting activities available.

Map fragments are the new consumables that Bungie introduced in the Season of Plunder. This consumable drops from a very specific event in-game and serves a very important purpose too. Here's how one can get map fragments in the game and how to use them.

Guide to acquiring map fragments in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

As mentioned above, these map fragments drop from a very specific activity in the game. There's a new activity known as Ketchcrash that the developers introduced for Season of Plunder in Destiny 2. This is a six-man matchmade activity.

Guardians get to team up with five other Guardians to raid an enemy Ketch. These Ketches are nothing but enemy ships. Guardians first need to damage the enemy Ketch by bombarding it with cannons from their Ketch and then board it to finally defeat their captain.

Once the captain of the enemy Ketch is defeated, the activity is complete. For every successful completion, Guardians will receive 10 map fragments in Destiny 2.

For now, this looks like the only way to obtain these map fragments. The Ketchcrash activity on Master difficulty might drop some additional map fragments in the game, but that is locked behind a higher power level, something which is difficult to obtain so early in the season.

How to use map fragments in Destiny 2?

These map fragments can be used to craft Treasure maps in Destiny 2. Once a Guardian has managed to collect at least five Treasure maps and 50 Treasures, they can craft a Basic Treasure Map in the Captain's Atlas itself.

These Treasure maps can then be used to reveal additional loot at the end of the Expedition activity. For now, Guardians can only unlock the basic variant of the maps.

However, as the weeks proceed, Guardians will be able to unlock more map upgrades. These upgrades can be picked up from the Starchart at the H.E.L.M in Destiny 2. Only the first tier of unlocks are available right now. The rest will be available as the season progresses.

Many Guardians have reported that the map fragment drop rates are bugged. While Ketchcrash is the only activity through which these fragments can be earned, many have reported that they haven't been receiving map fragments at all. Such bugs can be expected after a major launch like Season of Plunder.

Bungie will probably release a patch to address most, if not all, the bugs in the coming few days. Although map fragment drops are affected, Guardians can still earn additional loot by playing through the Seasonal Activities for this season.

Given that the season has just started, many Guardians would love to scale up their Power Level early on in the season so that they have enough time to prepare for the end-game PvP activities that are scheduled to go live soon.

