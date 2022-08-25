Destiny 2 Season of Plunder: How to obtain the Field Recognition SteelSeries emblem

The past couple of days have been quite monumental for Destiny 2 fans. A new season was announced, which is set to bring in new races as well as a new area. Additionally, Bungie also announced a partnership with Epic Games, successfully bringing the title to EGS along with announcing a crossover with Fortnite.

Additionally, to celebrate the Season of Plunder, the developers, along with SteelSeries, have released an emblem available for free, that players will be able to pick up after following some easy steps.

Fashion is one of the biggest allures in Destiny 2 along with a never-ending thirst for better gear and weapons, and Bungie has historically offered a lot of new cosmetics to players with every season's introduction.

With Season of Plunder, they will be able to get their hands on the Field Recognition SteelSeries emblem without any additional purchase costs. However, it’s only available for a very limited period of time.

Hence, today's guide will go over how fans will be able to get their hands on the Steel Series emblem, in the limited period that it’s available.

Obtaining the Field Recognition SteelSeries emblem in Destiny 2 Season of the Plunder

To get their hands on the cosmetic, players will need to follow certain steps to be able to do it, and they will get access to it instantly this week.

Obtaining the emblem is a rather simple process. As the droop is not region locked, Destiny 2 players from around the world will be able to get it without any hassle. However, the process will require a SteelSeries account.

To be able to get the Field Recognition SteelSeries emblem, Destiny 2 fans will be required to:

First, make their way to the SteelSeries.com/game-on website to check if the cosmetic is still up for grabs. As it’s a limited-time drop, some readers may not find it available by the time they read this article.

In the emblem is available, players will then be required to download the SteelSeries GG desktop app from the official website. Install it and then proceed to log in or make an account if they do not already have one.

The heading over to the Giveaways tab they will then need to visit the Destiny 2 option where they will need to click on Get Key. This will provide one with a nine-digit redemption code.

Heading over to Bungie’s Code Redemption page, players will then be required to log into their Bungie account and enter the code on the Redeem window that will have a separate tab of its own.

Once the code is put in, players will be receiving a message which will state that they were successfully able to claim the SteelSeries emblem. Subsequently making their way to the Collection tab, they will be required to click on Flair, and search for the emblem under Emblems > General. They will be able to apply it to their characters from there.

While Bungie has maintained that the Field Recognition SteelSeries emblem will be a limited time drop, they are yet to provide players with an expected end date. It has been speculated by the community that the offer will last for approximately a week.

