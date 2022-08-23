Destiny 2 Lightfall showcase: Neptune, Cloudstriders, Stand, and more to arrive with Season 18

The Destiny 2 Showcase showed the entire community what they'll be receiving once Lightfall hits. Although this is just a first look of the new expansion, Bungie managed to deliver the perfect trailer for the new expansion. Destiny 2 Lightfall is expected to go live on February 2, 2023.

As with every new expansion in the game, the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign will come with a lot of new content. From a new location to the new Darkness subclass, Strand, the campaign will see a lot of new things. That said, here's a quick rundown of everything that's new in Lightfall.

Everything revealed about the Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion

As mentioned before, there is a lot of new content coming to the Lightfall expansion. Here's everything that's been revealed in the Showcase so far.

1) New location

Neptune will be the newest location to join the ever expanding list of playable destinations in the game (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 Lightfall goes cyberpunk in the new expansion. The location in focus during the expansion will be a city in Neptune. It's known as Neo Muna and has existed for a while now.

The city is well hidden, explaining why they've been left alone for so long. The location has tall skyscrapers and an overall neon theme and looks totally different from the Last City.

2) New race

The Cloudstriders is a brand new alien race that will be seen in Lightfall (Image via Bungie)

Guardians will be seeing a new race the moment they hit the city on Neptune. Known as Cloudstriders, they are the sworn protectors of the city, just like the Guardians.

These Cloudstriders have been using the Strand to traverse through the city of Neo Luna. Not only that, they've been using the Strand to protect the city as well. It's believed that they will be teaching the Guardians how to use the Strand subclass once Lighfall goes live.

The Cloudstriders, as seen in the reveal trailer, have shapeshifting weapons as well. It's currently unclear if Guardians will be able to use the weapon during the campaign or not, but either way, it'll be a really cool feature to have in the game.

3) New enemies

Since the expansion brings a new subclass altogether, there's a new set of enemies as well. These enemies are forces loyal to the newest Disciple, Calus. Known as the Shadow Legion, these enemies can have abilities that can suppress Guardians and steal some of their energy as well.

The Tormentors in Destiny 2 Lightfall (Image via Bungie)

The other type of enemy that will come to Destiny 2 Lightfall is known as a Tormentor. This enemy is related exclusively to the Pyramid and has a lot of Rhulk-like features.

Not much is known about either of them for now. However, as the date for the expansion release draws close, more information should be available about these enemies.

4) Strand

All new Strand darkness subclass supers (Image via Bungie)

Information about Strand is something that everyone has been eagerly waiting for. Throughout the reveal trailer, Guardians were seen using the Strand to do a plethora of different things. From swinging around the city of Neo Muna like a web-slinging menace, to suspending enemies as if they were puppets, this new Darkness subclass has a lot to offer.

The Strand is an energy that is omnipotent and exists between two dimensions. Guardians learn to manipulate this energy into a thread-like structure and then go all ballistic on their enemies. Each of the classes in the game have their own supers too!

Warlocks, being the telekinetic experts they are, summon the energy of Strand from an alternate dimension and then compress it into a big ball of energy that they toss at their enemies. It splits into projectiles that seek out and damage foes.

Titans, on the other hand, mean business from the very beginning. They use the Strand to form huge green claws on their hands that they use to lunge at enemies and deal an area-of-effect damage.

Hunters have the coolest melee ability of all the three classes. They can manipulate the Strand into a rope dart, and use it to take down enemies at long range. For now, this is all the information that Bungie revealed about Strand. It will be interesting to see how everything pans out once Destiny 2 Lightfall goes live.

Other than that, there will be several new quality-of-life improvements in the new expansion. Bungie might just introduce a new loadout mechanic to help everyone switch through builds with the click of a button. Overall, Destiny 2 Lightfall looks absolutely spectacular.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan