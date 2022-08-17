Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 official details revealed: Fragments, Aspects, and more

The Destiny 2 community finally got some highly anticipated details on the upcoming rework of Arc 3.0. With the final week of Season 17 almost wrapping up in a few days, players are already preparing their loadout with Exotics and Legendaries for the Day 1 Raid. The recent announcement will help them, even more, to prepare accordingly.

A recent blog post was uploaded to Bungie's official site without any prior announcement, taking the community by surprise regarding the changes. The post talks about how Bungie will be completing the trio of Light subclass rework with Arc, alongside all the upcoming Aspects and Fragments of all three classes.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on everything revealed by Bungie on their official website.

Bungie announces major Arc 3.0 details ahead of Destiny 2 Season 18

It is safe to say that Light subclass reworks have changed the flow of meta inside both Destiny 2 PvP and PvE. The number of builds that have come out of each class with different armor pieces and weapons is countless. Typically, the release of Arc 3.0 will impact the sandbox the same way from August 23.

The first bit of information comes in the form of a new Arc buff, called Amplified. This will be exclusive to the subclass, which will further increase the player's movement speed and Handling.

However, unlike the other two subclasses, Amplified doesn't require an extra Aspect or Fragment. Instead, rapidly defeating targets with Arc weapons will be sufficient to get the buff.

1) Destiny 2 Arc Aspects for Hunters

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn NEW: Arc 3.0 will bring back the Blink movement mode for Arc Hunters! NEW: Arc 3.0 will bring back the Blink movement mode for Arc Hunters! https://t.co/1QuagmGHy7

Flow State: Defeating a jolted opponent causes you to become amplified. When amplified, Hunter’s dodge will recharge faster and make you more resistant to damage, and you have quicker reload times.

Defeating a jolted opponent causes you to become amplified. When amplified, Hunter’s dodge will recharge faster and make you more resistant to damage, and you have quicker reload times. Tempest Strike: Allows the Hunter to perform a sliding melee that launches an Arc wave along the ground, dealing significant damage and jolting enemies in its path.

Allows the Hunter to perform a sliding melee that launches an Arc wave along the ground, dealing significant damage and jolting enemies in its path. Lethal Current: After dodging, Hunter’s melee lunge range is increased and their next melee attack jolts the target and creates a damaging lightning aftershock. When used with the Arc Staff Super, after dodging, Hunter’s next staff light attack hits twice. In addition, hitting a jolted enemy with a melee attack will blind them.

2) Destiny 2 Arc Aspects of Warlocks

Destiny 2 Bot @Destiny2Bot_ CONFIRMED LEAK: Bungie has Decided to REMOVE Warlocks in Season of the Redacted CONFIRMED LEAK: Bungie has Decided to REMOVE Warlocks in Season of the Redacted https://t.co/l8Nxqzs62X

Arc Soul: The Warlock casts a rift to create an Arc Soul that will assist the player in battle. Allies who pass through the rift will also earn an Arc Soul. The rift charges faster when allies are near. While amplified, any Arc Soul you have or gain is supercharged, increasing its rate of fire.

The Warlock casts a rift to create an Arc Soul that will assist the player in battle. Allies who pass through the rift will also earn an Arc Soul. The rift charges faster when allies are near. While amplified, any Arc Soul you have or gain is supercharged, increasing its rate of fire. Lightning Surge: The Warlock activates their melee while sliding to transform into a ball of lightning and teleport forward, calling down a field of lightning bolts at the exit point that jolts targets.

The Warlock activates their melee while sliding to transform into a ball of lightning and teleport forward, calling down a field of lightning bolts at the exit point that jolts targets. Electrostatic Mind: Arc ability kills and kills on Arc-debuffed enemies creating Ionic Traces. When you collect any Ionic Trace, you become amplified.

3) Destiny 2 Arc Aspects for Titans

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn Titans will never get Air Dodge in Destiny 2. Confirmed.



RIP Twilight Garrison Titans will never get Air Dodge in Destiny 2. Confirmed.RIP Twilight Garrison https://t.co/CqzALtzaOw

Touch of Thunder: Improves Arc grenades in the following ways:

Improves Arc grenades in the following ways: Flashbang: Fires an additional blind impulse on its first bounce.

Pulse: When the grenade damages an enemy, it creates an Ionic Trace for the Titan. Pulse Grenade damage increases over time as the grenade lingers after impact.

Lightning: Grants an additional charge for a Lightning grenade, and jolts targets on the initial blast.

Storm: Creates a roaming thundercloud that moves and tracks enemies (similar to the Stasis Hunter’s Silence & Squall Super), firing lightning bolts at the ground underneath it.

Juggernaut: While sprinting and with full class ability energy, the Titan gains a frontal shield that blocks incoming damage. When amplified, the shield is stronger. Once the shield is depleted by taking damage, the player’s class energy is depleted.

While sprinting and with full class ability energy, the Titan gains a frontal shield that blocks incoming damage. When amplified, the shield is stronger. Once the shield is depleted by taking damage, the player’s class energy is depleted. Knockout: Melee kills trigger health regeneration and makes the Titan amplified. Critically wounding an enemy or breaking their shield increases melee range and damage for a brief period. Titan’s base melee becomes Arc-empowered while Knockout is active.

4) All available Fragments from August 23

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn Arc 3.0 Preview thoughts so far? 🤔



W or L? Arc 3.0 Preview thoughts so far? 🤔W or L? https://t.co/GBGYyXqC9t

Spark of Beacons: When the player is amplified, Arc's special weapon kills creates a blinding explosion.

When the player is amplified, Arc's special weapon kills creates a blinding explosion. Spark of Resistance: When surrounded by enemies, the player has increased damage resistance.

When surrounded by enemies, the player has increased damage resistance. Spark of Momentum: Sliding over ammo will reload your weapon and grant a small amount of melee energy. Sliding over Heavy ammo increases the amount of energy granted.

Sliding over ammo will reload your weapon and grant a small amount of melee energy. Sliding over Heavy ammo increases the amount of energy granted. Spark of Shock: The player’s Arc grenades jolt enemies.

Destiny 2 Season 18 remains unnamed, but players have at least received some information on the upcoming Arc rework, unlike Solar from Season 17. For more information on the upcoming seasonal content, Raid, and Lightfall, Bungie will be holding a live showcase on August 23.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S