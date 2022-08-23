Bungie announces Destiny 2 Season of Plunder, pirate-themed activities, Arc 3.0, King's Fall, and more

Bungie's latest entry in the eighteenth season of Destiny 2 The Witch Queen is titled Season of Plunder, which is the company's take on blending sci-fi with pirate-themed endeavors.

Eramis, a perennial opponent of the Guardians, will be making her return to fight the Vanguard. Suffice to say, the upcoming season has a lot in store for everyone.

The new and reformed Light subclass in the form of Arc will be the running meta in Season 18, be it the new Raid, Nightfall, or any seasonal activity. Typically, there are seasonal weapons, ritual gear, armor pieces, and Exotics also in store, which will be unlocked as time progresses in Season of Plunder.

Players can expect the new season of Destiny 2 to run from August 23-December 6.

Bungie's live showcase revealed Lightfall, Season 18, future of Destiny 2, and more

Before Season of Plunder, players learned a lot about one of the most-awaited expansions to date. If The Witch Queen was considered to be the biggest among Bungie's projects, it will probably be topped by their latest entry in the Light vs Dark saga.

Lightfall will begin a new chapter for everyone, with the latest addition to Season 18 leading up to it. Aside from being pirate-themed, players will be getting access to new powers in their arsenal. While Arc 3.0 was already described in a separate Destiny 2 blog post on Bungie's official website, the showcase went a little deeper with the visual presentation.

New Exotic, Delicate Tomb (Image via Destiny 2)

On top of having new customizations through Aspects and Fragments, each class will get new melee abilities, supers, builds, and a unique Exotic Fusion Rifle to boot. Among other Exotics, Warlocks are getting new headpieces, while Hunters and Titans will receive chestpieces and Gauntlets, respectively.

Aside from the seasonal content, Bungie finally confirmed the upcoming Raid to be a fan favorite from Destiny 1, called King's Fall. It is considered one of the longest Raids in the game's history, consisting of a total of eight encounters and five bosses.

With that being said, the Raid will have its own armor set and weapons, all obtainable from the completion of each encounter.

King's Fall Raid (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2's King's Fall will be live on August 26, while Season of Plunder is live now with new weapons, seasonal content, and quests.

