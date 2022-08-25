Destiny 2 Season of the Plunder “Item is not currently available” error: What is it and how to possibly fix it?

Destiny 2 Season of the Plunder is now live, and players are having a great time trying out the new content that dropped with the update.

However, new gameplay features are not the only thing that Bungie seems to have introduced with the new patch. There seems to be a fair amount of bugs in the game as well, with one of the most annoying of these being the "This item is not currently available" error.

The bug seems to have been popping up for several players ever since the Season of the Plunder update went live, where the error does not allow players to use an item in their inventory.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Destiny 2: Lightfall arrives Feb 28, 2023.



bung.ie/lightfall Our end begins.Destiny 2: Lightfall arrives Feb 28, 2023. Our end begins.Destiny 2: Lightfall arrives Feb 28, 2023.bung.ie/lightfall https://t.co/MUfZLv4UEl

This message usually occurs when items in Destiny 2 become unavailable for use after either Bungie has removed them from the title, or a game license has gone missing.

While Bungie removing a particular weapon or item from the game is usually followed by a notice from the developers regarding it, in this case, however, it seems like items that were not officially removed are still showing the error.

Today’s guide will go over some of the methods that Destiny 2 players can use to possibly fix the “Item is not currently available” error.

Potential fixes for the “Item is not currently available” error in Destiny 2 Season of the Plundered

1) Checking for game license

One of the major issues as to why players might be facing the issue is due to concerns surrounding the game license. It’s likely that players might be missing a game license for a particular expansion, which will, in this case, be Season of the Plunder.

If some content is locked behind purchasable expansions, then Destiny 2 fans will obviously have to buy it before they are able to access the items.

However, if players do have the expansion purchased but are not able to use the items, they will then have to restore the license for their game. They can do so by visiting the respective support directories for Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, or the Epic Games Store.

2) Restarting the game

Another way to fix the “Item is not currently available” error in Destiny 2 is to simply restart the game and check for the latest updates. This method has proven to be quite useful for certain players, but it hasn’t worked for all who have faced the issue.

It’s quite a common solution, and might just do the trick.

3) Checking to see if the item has been disabled

It has been mentioned before that players are facing this issue even when Bungie doesn't seem to have removed anything from the game. One can still visit the official help pages directory to see if the developers have removed anything from the shooter title or not with the new season.

Such notices are generally made on the official @BungieHelp Twitter handle, so it’s likely that many players may have missed it.

4) Re-install the game

While this is a drastic step, re-installing the game from scratch along with the most recent expansion seems to have worked well for many players. While it’s not a guaranteed fix for the Destiny 2 error, it can still be a viable option.

5) Waiting for Bungie to fix it and create a thread on Help Forum

It’s likely that this is a bug that was introduced with the new update, and the only permanent solution to it will be to wait for the developers to add in a hotfix.

Alternately, players can also look to create a thread on the official Help Forum and get additional support for it as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S