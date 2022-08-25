Pure Poetry god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP (2022)

Aside from all the new seasonal weapons in Destiny 2 Season 18, Bungie has added new gear to the playlist activities.

Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit have got new additions to their loot pools, most of which are obtainable via completion. Each activity received one new weapon, consisting of new perks and a variety of archetypes.

The gear in question comes in the form of a Hand Cannon called Pure Poetry. It is an Aggressive Framed 120 RPM weapon, which sits in the Kinetic slot of the inventory.

Since it is a playlist-exclusive weapon, Pure Poetry comes with a total of 24 perks in the last two columns, making it harder for players to acquire just the right combo.

This article lists the perks required for the new Pure Poetry Hand Cannon in Destiny 2 PvP.

Best perk combinations for Pure Poetry Hand Cannon in Destiny 2 PvP (2022)

1) How to acquire and usage

Pure Poetry can be acquired as a drop from the Vanguard Ops playlist completion. The drop rate here is random, so players can only hope to get the weapon to drop alongside the perks they want, aside from 24 others. Having so many perks means the weapon has a lot to provide for both Destiny 2 PvP and PvE.

While Hand Cannons don't have any Champion mods tied to them, Aggressive Framed weapons usually deal a lot of damage in PvE, which can be lethal with the right perks. At the same time, 120 RPM Hand Cannons are known to dominate the playing field of Guardians, where the archetype holds supreme rule in both Impact and Range.

Pure Poetry has been a surprise addition to the roster this season, with famous perks such as Outlaw, Swashbuckler, Rampage, Opening Shot, and Eye of the Storm.

2) PvP best perk combinations

PvP god roll for the Pure Poetry Hand Cannon (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

It is no surprise that Aggressive Framed Hand Cannons are widely loved in Destiny 2 PvP, despite their nerf last year.

While most Adaptive Frames do hold a candle in front of 120 RPM, it is still one of the longest-running sandbox debates of all time. Pure Poetry, however, is the first ever Hand Cannon from any archetype to have the Hakke Breach Armaments trait.

Alongside that, players can look for the following perks in this Hand Cannon:

Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability.

High Caliber Rounds for increased Range and flinching opposing Guardians.

Outlaw for faster reloads on precision kills.

Rampage for a 33% damage increases after 3x stack of kills.

As mentioned before, there are 24 perks in this weapon, so any perks remotely suitable for PvP will work nicely. To mention some, Perpetual Motion with Eye of the Storm and Tunnel Vision with Opening Shot are great combinations in PvP.

Pure Poetry comes with a base damage falloff of 24m at the hip fire and 35m while aiming.

The only downside is the reload speed, which can be improved by rolling a masterwork on top of the Outlaw perk or having a Solar subclass equipped with the Elemental Capacitor perk.

