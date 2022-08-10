Banshee is selling some decent Legendary gear in Destiny 2 that players can pick up (August 9)

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted is almost over, leaving players with only the general activities and quests.

With even Solstice being out of the way, the community is truly stepping closer to the end of the season as the penultimate weekly reset hits the server. However, there is a lot to do in terms of both PvP and PvE, and everyone's favorite gunsmith is here to help as usual.

Typically, Banshee-44 is selling six new weapons, all of which might have a rotating perk with the daily reset. For now, though, some gear is worth picking for a final grind or even next season's Arc 3.0. The vendor is located in the Courtyard location of the Tower, on the right side, opposite Rahool.

Banshee's inventory with the weekly reset in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (August 9)

Banshee is one of the most important vendors in the game. He can grant players some of the rarest world drop weapons out of nowhere. From a god roll Funnelweb to the best combination on the Palmyra-B, the weaponsmith can bring almost anything to the table.

Banshee inventory in Destiny 2 this week (Image via Bungie)

This week's Palmyra-B can do its job very well in endgame activity. The Legendary weapons that can be found in Banshee's inventory this week are:

Shepherd's Watch Sniper Rifle.

Stochastic Variable Submachine Gun.

Lunulata-4B Bow.

Ogma PR6 Pulse Rifle.

Palmyra-B Rocket Launcher.

Typhon GL5 Grenade Launcher.

The ones that are worth picking up this week, however, are the Stochastic Submachine Gun, Palmyra-B Rocket Launcher, and Typhon GL5 Grenade Launcher. The SMG comes with the following perks:

Arrowhead Brake for Recoil Control, and Extended Barrel for increased Range.

Alloy Magazine for faster reloads, Appended Mag for more ammo, and Flared Magwell for increased Stability.

Zen Moment for increased Stability after causing damage.

Elemental Capacitor for a specific buff with a subclass.

Stochastic Variable for sale this week in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Players can make use of this weapon in next season's PvP, as playing with the reworked Arc subclass will grant increased Handling. The Zen Moment perk will grant the desired Stability needed for close-range melts with SMGs.

On the other hand, the Typhon GL5 Grenade Launcher comes with perks, such as Steady Hands and Explosive Light. While one perk will improve Handling, the other can increase the weapon's damage output.

Typhon GL5 for sale in Banshee's inventory (Image via Destiny 2)

The Palmyra-B Rocket Launcher is also a decent pick. The Lasting Impression grants 20% more damage, which is more than Vorpal, and is easier to deal with compared to Explosive Light.

Each weapon costs around 30 Legendary Shards and 7,000 Glimmers.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh