Bungie announces Champion and Artifact mods for Destiny 2 Season 18

Bungie recently shared the latest weekly blog post for Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted. The company has been more forthcoming this time around, with the community also having a bunch of information ahead of a new sandbox release. Yesterday saw the addition of the Arc subclass and this time, it's the Artifact mods.

In the recent TWAB (This Week at Bungie), players can learn about all the upcoming 25 mods in the Destiny 2 Season 18 Artifact. Typically, this includes Champion mods for different weapon types, Scavengers, Holsters, Class mods for Arc, and much more.

All upcoming Champion and Artifact mods in Destiny 2 Season 18 (2022)

Bungie announced a lot of additions in the span of two days, and kept everyone excited before the new season launches. With that being said, players can expect more insight into Season 18 and Lightfall, when Bungie holds the special live showcase on August 24. For now, they have given fans enough time to ponder and envision different load-outs for different classes.

Usually, the announcement of Destiny 2 seasonal mods only comes in the form of Champion mods. However, they have decided to release the full set that will be provided with each unlock. The Artifact mods in each column are as follows:

1st column: Overload Bow (Arms), Unstoppable Pulse Rifle (Arms), Anti-Barrier Scout Rifle (Arms), Anti-Barrier Auto Rifle (Arms), and Unstoppable Shotguns (Arms).

Overload Bow (Arms), Unstoppable Pulse Rifle (Arms), Anti-Barrier Scout Rifle (Arms), Anti-Barrier Auto Rifle (Arms), and Unstoppable Shotguns (Arms). 2nd column (Two perks unlocks): Scout Rifle loader (Arms), Sword Ammo Scavenger (Legs), Machine Gun Holster (Legs), Scout and Sniper Targeting (Head), and Bottomless Bounty 1 (Improves two Origin perk, Head).

Scout Rifle loader (Arms), Sword Ammo Scavenger (Legs), Machine Gun Holster (Legs), Scout and Sniper Targeting (Head), and Bottomless Bounty 1 (Improves two Origin perk, Head). 3rd column (Four perks unlocks): Glaive Loader (Arms), Focusing Strike (Damaging with melee energy will refund class energy, Arms), Arc and Solar resist (Chest), Machine Gun Ammo Scavenger (Legs), and Bottomless Bounty 2 (Head).

Glaive Loader (Arms), Focusing Strike (Damaging with melee energy will refund class energy, Arms), Arc and Solar resist (Chest), Machine Gun Ammo Scavenger (Legs), and Bottomless Bounty 2 (Head). 4th column (Eight perks unlocks): Overload LMG (Arms), Anti Barrier Snipers (Arms), Bad Amplitude (Damaging Champion with Arc causes them to be jolted, Class), Surge Detonators (Class), and Inferno Whip (Class).

Overload LMG (Arms), Anti Barrier Snipers (Arms), Bad Amplitude (Damaging Champion with Arc causes them to be jolted, Class), Surge Detonators (Class), and Inferno Whip (Class). 5th column (Ten perks unlocks): Thunderous Retort (More damage with Arc supers while Amplified, Class), Hype Train Conductors (+2 seconds to Simplified timer, Class), Trace Evidence (Precision hits on Arc rebuffed enemies will generate Ionic Traces, Class), Lightning Strikes twice (Class), and Sundering Glare (Class).

Bungie has been trying to bring in a Machine Gun meta for some time now. Notably, this notion is tethered to how the ritual weapon of Destiny 2 Season 17 is a Machine Gun alongside its massive buff against PvE enemies. Overload mods in Machine Guns will mean uninterrupted fire and damage at the same time, allowing players to quickly shut down Champions.

