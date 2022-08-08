5 things to do before Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted ends (2022)

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted is just a few weeks away, with players gearing up for the latest subclass rework coming later this month. Starting August 23, Bungie will be releasing Season 18 content, including Arc 3.0 and a hotfix. Three days later, the company will be releasing one of the Destiny 1 Raids, which can either be King's Fall, Wrath of the Machine, or Crota's End.

However, before everything falls into place, there are a few things that every Guardian can do to ensure smooth sailing next season. From collecting armor pieces for Arc 3.0 to preparing for the new Raid, the following article lists five things you can do to prepare your character for Season 18.

Finishing season pass, getting gears for Arc 3.0, and other things to do before Destiny 2 Season 18 releases

1) Farming for weapons that will go away

Bungie has decided to rotate six weapons away from the loot pool, which includes exclusive gears from Nightfall, Iron Banner, and Trials of Osiris. The weapons in question from their respective playlists are as follows:

Nightfall: Plug One.1 Fusion Rifle and Hothead Rocket Launcher.

Trials of Osiris: The Summoner Auto Rifle and Eye of Sol Sniper Rifle.

Iron Banner: Peacebond Sidearm and Archon's Thunder Machine Gun.

While weapons from both the Nightfall and Iron Banner are currently impossible to acquire, you can still utilize the bonus Trials ranks, which will be given from August 12. Collecting ranks and engrams is a great way to land a god-roll Summoner or even the Eye of Sol.

2) Stock up on bounties

Stocking up on bounties is a great way to earn EXPs during the initial stages of the upcoming season. Each bounty will provide a fair amount of points for the season pass and seasonal artifact. Vendors such as Banshee-44, Eris Morn, Zavala, Shaxx, Shaw Han, and Drifter provide EXPs with their daily and weekly bounties.

This can be done for all three characters, which will eventually add up points to the new season pass and artifacts. Acquiring artifact bonuses earlier in the season allows you to run higher-tier activities such as Master Nightfall and Lost Sectors. Typically, everyone's power and pinnacle cap will be increased by 10 from August 23.

3) Finishing the season pass

While Bungie does retain most of the core seasonal stuff while launching another, a season pass is sadly not one of them. Unlike most seasonal quests and activities, you won't be able to access the Destiny 2 season pass once it drops on August 23. So, with only two weeks remaining, players should start completing the current seasonal challenges and reach the 100th mark to at least receive all the rewards.

Furthermore, if a player has paid for the season pass, not completing it within the three given months of a single season is an obvious waste of valuable resources, Exotics, and ornaments.

4) Exotic armor pieces for Arc 3.0

Regardless of one's class, you might want to farm for the Exotic gear that you don't own, especially for the upcoming Arc 3.0. Titan's Cuirass, Hunter's Liar's Handshake, and Warlock's Geomag Stabilizers, which are just some standard examples of good armor pieces for the Arc subclass.

The following are the gears that you can farm beforehand until Season 18 and Arc 3.0 comes along:

Cuirass of the Falling Star: Can be farmed from Lost Sectors.

Raiden Flux: Can be obtained from opening Engrams or Xur.

Crown of Tempests: Obtained from world drop or Xur.

Liar's Handshake: Obtained from opening Engrams or Xur.

Any Exotic you see giving you a boost and synergizing with the Arc subclass is a worthy pickup for now.

5) Weapons for the new Raid

The Witch Queen has granted the community a lot of PvE meta to choose from. With a new Raid coming on August 26 alongside contest modifiers, you can start farming for some weapons that might prove to be your only friend on day 1. Heavy weapons such as Palmyra-B and Stormchaser are some of the most commonly-used weapons for boss DPS right now.

Exotics such as Izanagi's Burden, Sleeper Simulant, and Anarchy have great potential to be in the meta next season.

