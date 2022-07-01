When will Trials of Osiris go live in Destiny 2? 

The Trials of Osiris is a premium PvP activity in Destiny 2 and is usually played by Guardians who seek top tier loot in the game. This activity has specific maps, and Guardians participate in a high stakes variant of the Crucible's 3v3 Elimination mode.

This activity is only available over the weekend, i.e., July 1 to July 5, and will give Guardians a shot at earning premium loot in the game. That said, there are a few requirements before they can participate in the activity.

While meeting the criteria is one part of the deal, participating and winning in the Trials of Osiris in Destiny 2 is a different ball game altogether.

Destiny 2's Trials of Osiris offers premium loot

As mentioned before, the Trials of Osiris is a high octane version of the Elimination of the Crucible. There are a few differences between these two modes as well. The first being that Guardians will be able to play on one map throughout the activity.

This means that as long as the event is active for, there will only be one map until the activity resets. There are multiple maps that are a part of this activity. Although it's not clear which map will be available this week, it should be from one of the following ones:

Endless Vale

Altar of Flame

Javelin-4

Midtown

Vostok

The Dead Cliffs

The Fortress

Legion's Gulch

Emperor's Respite

Retribution

Distant Shore

Pacifica

Radiant Cliffs

The Burnout

Wormhaven

Bannerfall

Meltdown

Solitude

Convergence

Twilight Gap

Moreover, there are certain periods when this activity isn't active either. The periods are as follows:

The first week of a new season

The week when a new raid is released.

Whenever the Iron Banner is active.

The activity goes live after every reset, i.e., every Friday at 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET/6:00 pm BST, and ends on Tuesday at 10:00 pm PT/ 1:00 am ET/6:00 am BST.

That said, in order to participate in the Trials of Osiris in Destiny 2, Guardians will have to make sure of the following pointers:

They will have to make sure that they own the current expansion in Destiny 2.

They will also have to complete the "Trials Access" quest, which can be picked up from Saint-14.

After they've completed these two, Guardians will also have to purchase a Passage from Saint-14 in order to be eligible to participate in the activity.

That said, some of the most coveted armor and weapons that are offered as rewards for winning in this activity. While the Adept versions of the weapons are only available to Guardians who can win seven games at a stretch a.k.a going Flawless, the regular versions are good as well, and can be obtained by achieving Trials' ranks.

Given that the Solar 3.0 rework is currently ruling the meta, there are a few exotic weapons and armor that always come in handy during this activity. Thankfully, Guardians can't complain too much about the invisible Hunters, because they will have their hands full with enemies who can set the stage on fire.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far